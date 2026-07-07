Rep. Lowell Russell provides update on Asian carp management efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, highlighted ongoing efforts by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) to monitor for and prevent the spread of invasive Asian carp in Tennessee waterways.

Asian carp are fast-growing fish that compete with native species for food and habitat, threatening aquatic ecosystems, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). While they are present in some parts of Tennessee, the TWRA has confirmed no Asian carp have been detected in the Upper Tennessee River.

“Our lakes and rivers are incredibly important to our communities and support recreation, tourism and wildlife throughout East Tennessee,” Russell said. “I appreciate TWRA’s proactive monitoring efforts and support continued work with our federal partners to install deterrent barriers to prevent Asian carp from spreading into our waterways.”

The TWRA is reducing Asian carp populations through its Tennessee Carp Harvest Incentive Program, which has removed more than 42 million pounds of invasive carp since 2018.

The agency also supports the use of deterrent technologies to help prevent further spread, although barriers at navigation locks fall under the authority of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Since 2020, the TWRA has conducted targeted electrofishing surveys below Nickajack, Chickamauga, Watts Bar, Fort Loudoun and Melton Hill dams every other week from April through September.

The agency also collects environmental DNA samples and monitors fish populations through routine fisheries surveys as part of its ongoing surveillance efforts in the Upper Tennessee River.

For more information on TWRA’s Asian carp management efforts and a map of known distribution, visit their website at https://www.tn.gov/twra/wildlife/fish/invasive-carp.html.

Lowell Russell represents District 21 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes part of Loudon and Monroe counties.

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