ValuePunks Launches Free Catalog Valuation Platform for Artists & Independent Labels

ValuePunks launches as a free, fast catalog valuation platform aimed at artists and independent labels seeking greater transparency in music asset pricing.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The platform is developed by Tribe Music Group and hopes to challenge long-standing industry norms around valuation access and control, while seeking to disrupt established market standards regarding valuation transparency and ownership. Historically, catalog valuation has been slow, costly, and opaque. Artists have often relied upon advisers and waited weeks for a single figure that blends multiple revenue streams into one simplified number. ValuePunks aims to shift that dynamic by delivering a detailed valuation in minutes, with no upfront cost to creators.At the core of the platform is a song-by-song discounted cash flow model. Each catalog is analyzed using growth and decay rates tailored by genre, then adjusted through benchmarking against top-performing artists of that genre. The system evaluates key performance indicators such as diversification, stability, growth, streams per listener, and geographic revenue distribution. These metrics are compared against roughly 5,000 leading artists globally, or about 1,000 within a specific genre.ValuePunks also separates valuation by rights type. Digital, physical, neighboring rights, sync, licensing, and direct-to-fan revenues are each assessed using methods suited to their characteristics. These include discounted cash flow models, perpetuity calculations for more stable income streams, and multiples where appropriate.“Most artists never find out what their catalog is worth until a buyer is at the table—and that valuation isn’t really being done for them,” shares Constantin Thyssen, Co-Founder & CEO of ValuePunks. “The number an artist gets in a deal is often built to be argued down. Ours is built to show what’s really there—where a catalog beats the legends and where it doesn’t. The people who made the music should be the best-informed in the room, not the least. So ValuePunks aims to give that to artists and labels for free. That’s a fairly punk thing to do in a market built on gatekeeping, which is why we called it ValuePunks.”The system ValuePunks uses to determine valuation is built and informed by extensive real-world data. Over the past year, the team audited catalogs representing more than €100 million in annual royalties, analyzed at the line-item level. This dataset underpins the platform’s modeling and benchmarking capabilities.“A single multiple treats two very different catalogs as if they’re the same asset,” shares Dr. Nils Flaschel, Co-Founder, CTO, and Head of Data Science for ValuePunks. “We model each catalog’s cash flows directly, value each rights category on its own basis, and measure every metric that matters—diversification, stability, growth, and more—artist by artist against the field rather than against a blurred average. Informed by data profiles across 120,000 catalogs and millions of songs, the report shows that two catalogs earning the same today can be heading in completely opposite directions.”What ValuePunks Offers Free, In Minutes:A full catalog valuation reportSum-of-parts valuation, with each rights category valued on its own basisSong-level DCF modelling, with growth and decay curves fitted per genreA valuation adjusted by benchmarking each metric against the top 5,000 artists (≈1,000 per genre)Per-metric performance, several as time series, plotted against curated peers, genre leaders and iconsAudience, growth and consumption insights from 120,000+ catalogs and millions of songsBeyond valuation, ValuePunks provides performance benchmarking against curated peer groups, including genre leaders and established artists. The platform also offers time-series insights and audience analytics derived from over 120,000 catalogs. The ValuePunks team tells Digital Music News that a dedicated publishing valuation model is currently in development and is expected to expand the platform’s capabilities even further.ValuePunks is now available globally, free for artists and independent labels.

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