CMEx Contribution Delivers Tangible Benefits for Students in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A US$2,500 contribution made by the Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) to The St. Michael School Alumni Association last year is helping to enhance classroom technology and support student development initiatives at the Barbados secondary school.According to alumni association president Renee Coppin, the donation has funded the installation of important technology in special projects and other classrooms, providing teachers and students with improved educational resources. The contribution is also supporting the association’s ongoing efforts to strengthen sports development at the school.“The support from CMEx has enabled us to make meaningful improvements to our learning environment through the installation of classroom television monitors while also contributing to our broader investment in sports development,” said Coppin. “We are sincerely grateful for this support and look forward to building on these initiatives for the benefit of our students.”CMEx president and CEO Bevan Springer, a St. Michael School alumnus, said the update from the alumni association demonstrates the value of investing in education and youth development.“It is especially rewarding to see our contribution translated into tangible improvements that are benefiting students,” said Springer. “Strong schools require committed partners, and we are pleased to support initiatives that enhance both the learning environment and opportunities for young people beyond the classroom.”The contribution reflects CMEx’s ongoing commitment to education and community development throughout the Caribbean. The nonprofit organization supports initiatives that promote youth development, mentorship and sustainable community advancement, recognizing education as a cornerstone of resilient communities.“The St. Michael School played an important role in my own development,” Springer added. “Knowing that today's students are benefiting from investments made by alumni and other supporters reinforces the importance of giving back and helping create opportunities for future generations.”PHOTO CAPTIONS:1. CMEx representatives present a contribution to The St. Michael School Alumni Association during a visit to Barbados. Pictured, from left, are Leslie Welch; Principal Tanya Harding; Bevan Springer; President of the St. Michael School Alumni Association Renee Coppin; and Lelei LeLaulu. The contribution has helped enhance classroom technology and support student development initiatives at the school.2. Classroom television monitors funded through a CMEx contribution are enhancing technology resources and supporting student learning at The St. Michael School in Barbados.About Caribbean Media Exchange, Inc.Caribbean Media Exchange, Inc. (CMEx) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. CMEx’s mission is to support and develop the ability of the media, government, the travel and tourism industry and communities to consider the importance of tourism in sustainable development, while lending a hand to the communities involved by sharing relevant expertise, financial and in-kind assistance. For more information, visit www.cmexmedia.org

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