Texas GLO Posts Amendment 5 to the Mitigation State Action Plan for Public Comment

AUSTIN – Today the Texas General Land Office (GLO) posted Amendment 5 to the Mitigation State Action Plan for a 30‑day public comment period. This amendment introduces the new Mitigation Reallocation Program (MRP) — a strategic effort designed to ensure mitigation funding continues to strengthen Texas communities.

“The Mitigation Reallocation Program promotes long‑term resilience, giving communities the opportunity to pursue projects that reduce risks from future disasters,” said Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. “By reallocating remaining funds from earlier mitigation programs, the GLO is ensuring critical mitigation dollars stay in Texas and continue supporting efforts to protect lives, property, and infrastructure.”

Through the MRP, communities will be able to apply for funding for mitigation activities such as flood and drainage improvements, water system improvements, wastewater improvements, street improvements and permanently affixed emergency communications equipment that reduce the impacts of future hurricanes, storms and flooding. The MRP reinforces the GLO’s commitment to helping Texans prepare, withstand, and recover from disasters with stronger, more resilient systems in place.

The amendment is available for public review at: https://www.glo.texas.gov/disaster-recovery/public-notices. Public comments may be submitted to cdr@recovery.texas.gov before 5 p.m. on August 6, 2026. As required by federal regulations, the GLO will review and respond to all comments before submitting the amendment to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for final approval.

Eligibility

The MRP is funded with unutilized and deobligated Community Development Block Grant for Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds from HUD. All mitigation eligible counties will be able to apply for the MRP and will be considered based on the criteria identified in the action plan amendment.