Bahoz Center Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation

IBCCES proudly announces that Bahoz Center has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation.

The IBCCES certification has enhanced our collective understanding of autism and equipped us with a shared framework for supporting children and their families. ” — Dr. Suha Ahmed, Clinical Lead Psychologist at Bahoz Center.

ERBIL, KURDISTAN, IRAQ, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erbil, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, June 2026 – The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Bahoz Center has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This achievement recognizes Bahoz Center’s commitment to strengthening autism support, advancing professional training, and creating a more informed and supportive environment for children with neurodevelopmental, learning, behavioral, communication, and sensory needs.

“The IBCCES certification journey has strengthened more than our knowledge of autism—it has strengthened our team. As a multidisciplinary service, this experience has enhanced our collective understanding of autism and equipped us with a shared framework for supporting children and their families. The knowledge and practical strategies gained through the training allow us to work more collaboratively, align our approaches, and remain focused on one common goal: helping every child achieve their fullest potential through evidence-based, compassionate care,” says Dr. Suha Ahmed, Clinical Lead Psychologist at Bahoz Center.

Through the certification process, Bahoz Center staff completed autism-specific training designed to deepen their understanding of autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities. The training supports professionals in applying practical, evidence-based strategies across care, therapy, communication, behavior support, and family engagement. This shared training foundation helps ensure that children receive consistent support across different services and team members.

For the Bahoz Center, the CAC designation is an important step in reinforcing a unified, multidisciplinary approach to child development. The center’s specialists work closely with families, educators, and community partners to create individualized support plans that reflect each child’s strengths, needs, and goals. By combining clinical expertise with family-centered care, Bahoz Center helps children develop skills, build independence, participate more fully, and thrive within a supportive environment.

“At Bahoz Center, we believe that every child deserves access to high-quality, evidence-based support delivered with compassion and professionalism. Achieving IBCCES certification reflects our unwavering commitment to international standards of excellence in autism and neurodevelopmental services. This milestone strengthens the trust families place in us and reinforces our mission to empower every child to reach their fullest potential,” says Hemin Jalal, Director of Bahoz Center.

This certification also reflects Bahoz Center’s broader commitment to continuous professional development and inclusive care in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. As awareness and demand for specialized neurodevelopmental services continue to grow, Bahoz Center remains focused on expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based support for children and families.

“We are proud to recognize Bahoz Center as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “Their commitment to staff training, family-centered care, and evidence-based support reflects the kind of meaningful progress that helps autistic individuals and those with sensory needs feel more understood and supported.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Bahoz Center is now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified locations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps individuals and families identify organizations that have completed IBCCES certification requirements.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Bahoz Center

Bahoz Center is a specialized day-care and rehabilitation center dedicated to supporting children and young people with neurodevelopmental, learning, behavioral, and emotional challenges. Founded in Erbil in 2015, Bahoz Center’s mission is to provide high-quality, evidence-based services that help every child achieve their full potential.

The center supports children with a wide range of neurodevelopmental disorders and developmental differences, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), learning disabilities such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, and dyspraxia, Down Syndrome and other genetic conditions, intellectual disability and global developmental delay, speech, language, and communication disorders, motor coordination and sensory integration difficulties, tic disorders including Tourette Syndrome, behavioral and emotional difficulties, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges.

At Bahoz Center, services include comprehensive assessment, therapy, rehabilitation, and family support tailored to each child’s unique strengths and needs. The center believes that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, participate, and thrive within an inclusive and supportive community.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.



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