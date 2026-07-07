Silver Automation Instruments Advances Mass Flow Measurement with Coriolis and Thermal Technologies

logo for Silver Automation Instruments

Exploring Advanced Flow Measurement Solutions Engineered for Accuracy, Reliability, and Extreme Industrial Conditions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 7, 2026_Silver Automation Instruments, a Chinese manufacturer founded in 2010 that designs and manufactures cost-effective instrumentation solutions, has published detailed specifications for its Coriolis and thermal mass flow meter lines. The company's mass flow meters are used across industries including oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and semiconductor manufacturing, according to the company.The SH-CM Coriolis mass flow meter is constructed from stainless steel 316L and is designed for high-pressure industrial measurement and control of gases, fuels, and cryogenic fluids. It supports fluid temperatures from –200 °C to 350 °C, flow rates from approximately 10 kg/hr to 1500 t/hr, and pipe sizes from about 1 mm to 300 mm. The meter carries ATEX certification and offers outputs including 4‑20 mA, pulse, frequency, MODBUS RTU, HART, Profibus-DP, and Profibus-PA, with an IP65 protection level.Product Line HighlightsThe company offers several mass flow meter models tailored to different media and operating conditions:· SH-CM Coriolis mass flow meter — For high-pressure, cryogenic, fuel, and gas applications. Material: stainless steel 316L.· SH-CMF-FE Micro Coriolis mass flow meter — Based on the Coriolis principle, this meter/controller handles flow rates from 40 g/hr to 1000 kg/hr with accuracy ±0.25 % to ±0.5 %. Pressure rating up to 100 bar. Used in food, chemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and fuel cell applications. Output: 4‑20 mA, 0–5 VDC, 1–5 VDC; communication RS485/RS232.· SRK-100 Thermal mass flow meter — Designed for gases such as air, compressed air, N₂, natural gas, biogas, O₂, and LPG. Available in inline or insertion type; pipe size DN15–DN2000; gas temperature –20 °C to 300 °C. Communication RS485, MODBUS RTU, HART.· SRK-DL Low Flow Thermal mass flow meter — Functions as both meter and controller. Flow range 2 sccm to 30 SLM; accuracy ±1 % F.S. Used in semiconductor, medical, analytical instruments, fuel cells, and environmental monitoring.· STLU-VFN Steam mass flow meter — Vortex principle with built-in temperature and pressure compensation. Pipe size DN15–DN300; max steam temperature 500 °C; ATEX approved. Material stainless steel 304 or 316.Manufacturing Capacity and R&D Silver Automation Instruments operates a 10,000‑square‑meter manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 60,000 units. The company employs approximately 80 staff, including an R&D team of 20 engineers. More than 95 % of production is exported to Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa. The company holds ISO9001, CE, and ATEX certifications, and products are built to meet standard industrial requirements for hazardous areas (ATEX Zone 1/0).Industry Application ExamplesThe company's mass flow meters are deployed in several documented applications:· Steam flow measurement for energy management in power generation, chemical, petrochemical, food, pharmaceutical, and district heating industries (model STLU-VFN).· Compressed air flow measurement to monitor energy consumption and detect leaks in manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and electronics industries (model SRK-100).· Fuel flow measurement for custody transfer and consumption monitoring in automotive, aerospace, marine, power generation, and fuel distribution (model SH-CM).· Crude oil custody transfer and inventory monitoring in upstream oil & gas, refineries, and pipelines (model SH-CM).· Cryogenic flow measurement for LNG, aerospace, medical gas, semiconductor, and hydrogen energy applications, handling media such as liquid nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, and LNG (model SH-CM).Company Statement"We solve your toughest measurement challenges with high-end technology, unbeatable value, and tailor-made solutions for flow, pressure, temperature, or level," the company states in its corporate profile. Silver Automation Instruments offers free expert consultation and factory‑direct pricing, with most orders shipping in 7–10 working days.OutlookAs process industries increasingly demand direct mass measurement for custody transfer, energy optimization, and safety compliance, Silver Automation Instruments positions its Coriolis and thermal mass flow meters as alternatives to conventional volumetric devices. The company continues to invest in R&D and calibration capabilities, as evidenced by its dedicated flow meter calibration workshop.Contact: Lily | Phone: +86 25-52155837 | Email: sales@silverinstruments.com | Website: https://www.silverinstruments.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.