Retain, Retire, Re-engineer: BPX's Three-R Framework for Pre-Migration Process Decisions

Retain, retire or re-engineer: a pre-migration decision matrix that strips legacy process debt before the December 2027 ECC maintenance cutoff.

Every process you do not question will cost you twice: once to move it, and once more to repair the damage it caused after moving it.” — Dr. Rupal Agarwal, CSO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if half the processes your team is racing to move onto S/4HANA should never make the trip at all? Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company advising enterprises across five continents, has published its Three-R Framework, a pre-migration decision matrix that forces every legacy process into one of three verdicts: retain, retire, or re-engineer. The methodology arrives as thousands of SAP customers compress ERP transformation into a shrinking window, and as bloated process portfolios, the residue of years of local workarounds, become the hidden tax on every migration budget.Across recent engagements the framework produced hard cuts. One oil and gas operator rationalized 33% of its process versions before a single object moved to 𝗦/𝟰𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗔 . A specialty chemicals client saw 45 high-risk activities flagged for redesign, and an automotive OEM eliminated 45 manual activities outright.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄SAP mainstream maintenance for ECC ends December 31, 2027, and the runway is narrower than most boardrooms admit. SAPinsider's 2026 ERP migration benchmark found only 34% of ECC customers have completed the move to S/4HANA. The Precisely and ASUG 2026 trends report ranked process complexity the single biggest transformation obstacle, cited by 62% of respondents. That same study named the business process changed the top migration barrier for 49% of companies surveyed.Behind those figures sits a decision most programs skip. The inclusion of every existing process into the new system cannot be considered a default without a price; it will come up later in the form of scope creep, excessive testing, and delays of the go-live date.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱-> Version Rationalization: In one oil and gas engagement, the framework cut 33% of duplicate and near-duplicate process versions before migration scoping began.-> Elimination of Manual Work: An OEM automaker eliminated 45 manual activities identified as candidates for re-engineering in the S/4HANA target design.-> Early Identification of Risk: A specialty chemical company had 45 risky activities to be redesigned instead of lift-and-shift, prior to building.-> Portfolio Knowledge: Three R’s logic is based on more than 1500 business processes that have been modeled within BPX projects.-> Evidence Base: Decisions run against 90,000+ process cases analyzed for global clients, replacing opinion with mined execution data.-> Close Acceleration: Comparable BPX redesigns have delivered up to 40% faster financial close cycles for enterprises that retired redundant steps.-> Cost Avoidance: Rationalization and redesign across the portfolio has reached $8.1M in annual cost avoidance for a single enterprise.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀The S/4HANA transformation backlog is not only a technology problem. Every process carried forward without challenge widens the gap between what a migration was scoped to cost and what it finally costs. Enterprises that rationalize before they migrate enter build with leaner, defensible scope and shorter test cycles. Those that defer the decision inherit legacy complexity at cloud prices and keep paying for it long after go-live.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 and integrated Toolchain Implementation across 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 , SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, USA, UK, Nigeria, and India, BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

Why 70% of S/4HANA Transformations Fail: Proven Fix #s4hana #processmining #digitaltransformation

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