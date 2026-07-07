Supreme Court charges problem-solving courts panel with updating best practices

The Florida Supreme Court has tasked its Steering Committee on Problem-Solving Courts with revising the best practice standards or guidelines for adult drug courts, mental health courts, DUI courts, and veterans courts by June 30, 2028, “to ensure best practices remain current and consistent with new research, guidance, and other relevant developments.”

Acting July 2 in AOSC26-25, the court also directed the committee to revise the current critical performance indicators for drug courts and develop critical performance indicators for DUI courts, early childhood courts, mental health courts, and veterans courts to establish uniform statewide reporting practices and consistent evaluation of program performance and outcomes by March 31, 2028.

The court also directed the committee to continue providing guidance to the Problem-Solving Court Advisory Group in making funding recommendations to the Trial Court Budget Commission, as needed, based on regular updates from the advisory group.

“Problem-solving courts, a form of differentiated case management, address the root causes of justice system involvement for these individuals through specialized dockets, multidisciplinary teams, and a non-adversarial approach,” the court said. “Offering evidence-based treatment, judicial supervision, and accountability, problem-solving courts provide individualized interventions for participants, thereby improving public safety, restoring lives, reducing recidivism, and promoting confidence and satisfaction with the justice system process.”

The following individuals were appointed or reappointed to serve on the Steering Committee for terms expiring June 30, 2028:

Cristy Altaro, juvenile court director, 15th Judicial Circuit

Barbara “Basia” Andraka-Christou, associate professor, University of Central Florida

Nick Bridenback, director of administrative services–specialty courts, Sixth Judicial Circuit

Judge Hope Tieman Bristol, 17th Judicial Circuit

Tim Coffey, project coordinator, 11th Judicial Circuit

Chief Judge Shawn Crane, Sixth Judicial Circuit

Judge Michael Davis, 17th Judicial Circuit

Judge Alicia L. Latimore, Ninth Judicial Circuit

Yvan Llanes, trial court administrator, 18th Judicial Circuit

Magistrate Shannon Lord, 14th Judicial Circuit

Judge Janeice T. Martin, Collier County, who will chair the committee

Judge Howard O. McGillin, Seventh Judicial Circuit

Desiree Meaton-Francisco, director of the Medication-Assisted Treatment Program, DACCO Behavioral Health

Roger H. Peters, emeritus professor, University of South Florida

Kelly Steele, trial court administrator, Ninth Judicial Circuit