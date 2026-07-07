YLD 2026 award recipients recognized at Bar Convention

President-elect Paige Greenlee honored as Outstanding Woman of the Year The Young Lawyers Division recognized seven lawyers and jurists for their achievements, leadership, and service during the recent Bar Convention in Orlando, with Bar President-elect Paige Greenlee, center, receiving the division's Outstanding Woman Lawyer of Achievement Award. Picture from the left are Jessica Kramer Hogan, YLD Board of Governors 13th Circuit representative, outgoing YLD President Arti Hirani, Bar President-elect Greenlee, Reginald Penn, YLD Board of Governors 18th Circuit representative, and YLD President-elect Reno Pierre. The Young Lawyers Division recognized seven lawyers and jurists for their achievements, leadership, and service during the Bar Convention in Orlando, with Bar President-elect Paige Greenlee, center, receiving the division's Outstanding Woman Lawyer of Achievement Award. Officiating the awards were Jessica Kramer Hogan, YLD Board of Governors 13th Circuit representative, from left, YLD Immediate Past President Arti Hirani, Bar President-elect Greenlee, Reginald Penn, YLD Board of Governors 18th Circuit representative, and YLD President Reno Pierre. The YLD awardees include: Paige Greenlee, Bar president-elect and former YLD President, received the YLD Outstanding Woman Lawyer of Achievement Award, which recognizes the achievements of a woman lawyer or judge who excels in her field, possesses an excellent reputation for integrity, exhibits dedication to her community and her profession through bar-related or similar activities, and who demonstrates a commitment to the success and advancement of young women lawyers. Keshara Cowans received the YLD Outstanding Government Lawyer Award, which recognizes the achievements of a government lawyer who excels in their field, possesses an excellent reputation for integrity, exhibits dedication to their community and their profession through Bar-related or similar activities, and demonstrates a commitment to the success and advancement of young government lawyers. Clyde Lemon, second from left, received the Lynn Futch Most Productive Young Lawyer Award from YLD Board of Governors 13th Circuit representative Jessica Kramer Hogan, left, outgoing YLD President Arti Hirani, and YLD Board of Governors 18th Circuit representative Reginald Penn. Clyde Lemon received the Lynn Futch Most Productive Young Lawyer Award, which honors a young lawyer who is not a member of The Florida Bar YLD Board of Governors, who has worked most diligently in the past year in Bar activities or law-related public activities and who has an excellent reputation for legal abilities and integrity. Brandon Sapp received the Michael K. Reese Quality of Life Award, for making a positive impact on young lawyers’ lives by encouraging healthy practices that also improve their ability to serve clients, such as prioritizing mental and physical healthcare; balancing work, family and community involvement; minimizing and managing stress in one’s career; and/or redefining work habits and schedules to achieve more flexibility and fulfillment in life along with greater competence in the profession. Judge Stephen Everett received the Meenu T. Sasser Outstanding Jurist Award, which honors a jurist with an excellent reputation for sound judicial decisions and an unblemished record of integrity as a lawyer and judge; is generally recognized by Bar members as highly qualified; is active in Bar-related activities open to the judiciary; and demonstrates concern for and willingness to assist young lawyers and respects their abilities. Grasford Smith received the Cynthia Duval Outreach Award, which is given to a person or entity that respects and promotes engagement and outreach in the profession to improve the ability of young lawyers to serve their clients; and encourages member participation in law schools and the practice of law in all areas of the law, including private, corporate, and public or government practice.

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