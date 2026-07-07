A' Mobile Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards

A' Mobile Design Awards 2026 invites app developers, software designers and mobile technology innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards. The A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards are open for entries by Mobile Designers, Application Developers, Software Engineers, User Interface Designers, User Experience Designers, Mobile Application Platforms, Mobile Device Manufacturers, Telecom Operators, Electronics Engineers, Programmers and Coders, Mobile Game Developers, Mobile Security Specialists, Mobile Marketing Agencies, Mobile Payment Solution Providers, Mobile Health Tech Companies, Mobile Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Digital products developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase includes a complimentary preliminary evaluation, Mobile Designers, Application Developers, Software Engineers, User Interface Designers, User Experience Designers, Mobile Application Platforms, Mobile Device Manufacturers, Telecom Operators, Electronics Engineers, Programmers and Coders, Mobile Game Developers, Mobile Security Specialists, Mobile Marketing Agencies, Mobile Payment Solution Providers, Mobile Health Tech Companies, Mobile Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Mobile Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Mobile Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in mobile technologies and software design, the A' Mobile Design Awards support a broader mission of improving digital experiences through innovation, usability and technological advancement. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By celebrating outstanding mobile applications, connected technologies and software solutions, the competition encourages designers, developers and technology companies to create products that enhance communication, productivity and everyday digital life worldwide.Mobile Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Mobile Awards.Eligible submissions include a wide range of mobile technologies and software solutions such as that could be submitted to A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards : Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Mobile Applications, Mobile Games, Mobile Software, Mobile Platforms, Mobile Interfaces and More. Mobile Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/84 Award for Good Mobile DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Mobile Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Mobile Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards.Mobile Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, technology professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=84 to see past winners of the A' International Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/84 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Mobile AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize excellence across technology, digital innovation and all creative disciplines. By showcasing outstanding projects from around the world, the competition promotes greater awareness of good design while encouraging usability, innovation and responsible technological development. Through international recognition and comprehensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards inspire designers, software developers and technology companies to create digital products and services that improve everyday life and contribute positively to society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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