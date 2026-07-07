County, Schools Continue Funding Conversations

GASTONIA, N.C. – Gaston County Government and Gaston County Schools are continuing discussions regarding school funding. There are no final proposals at this stage in the process.

Staff-led meetings between the two entities began on May 21 and have included two members of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners and two members of the Gaston County Board of Education for two of the four meetings. Several draft proposals have been discussed throughout this process, but no final proposal is currently on the table. Documents released through public records requests reflect the progression of discussions and various options considered during negotiations. They should not be interpreted as representing a final agreement or recommendation.

The County also waited until the State budget was finalized so that the impact of additional state funding could be evaluated before considering any potential local funding options.

As Fiscal Year 2027 has already begun, any additional funding for Gaston County Schools would come from Gaston County’s General Fund reserves.

The County has maintained strong General Fund reserves through sound financial management, contributing to its improved credit rating. Drawing too heavily on those reserves could have long-term implications for the County’s financial position and credit rating, potentially increasing borrowing costs for future capital projects undertaken by both Gaston County and Gaston County Schools.

While some early draft proposals included potential funding amounts for Gaston County Schools, County staff advised the Board of Commissioners that any additional appropriation must also consider its impact on the County’s long-term financial stability and future budget planning.

The Board of Commissioners has taken that information under consideration as the County continues working toward the most sustainable approach to supporting Gaston County Schools while protecting the County’s long-term financial health.

These discussions also come after most County departments have reduced operating expenditures over the past two years, with multiple positions across several departments either remaining indefinitely vacant or being eliminated as part of ongoing efforts to manage expenditures responsibly.

Any future proposal would be presented to the Board of Commissioners during an open public meeting for discussion and possible action. The Board’s next regular meeting is currently scheduled for July 28.

The County will also be providing additional information in the coming days regarding these discussions as part of its ongoing commitment to transparency and keeping the public informed