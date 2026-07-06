BGE Seeks $156 Million Electric Rate Increase

July 6, 2026

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company Files Request for $156.1 Million Electric Base Rate Increase

(BALTIMORE, MD) – The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) has filed a rate case with the Maryland Public Service Commission, seeking an increase of $156 million based on a Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.4%. The utility says the additional revenue is needed to ensure it can maintain the integrity of its electrical system and continue providing safe, reliable service to its customers in Maryland. BGE serves 1.3 million Maryland electric customers in eight counties and Baltimore City. According to the application, the rate increase – as proposed – would result in an additional $8 a month on the average customer’s electric bill. In BGE’s most recent electric distribution rate case, the PSC approved a ROE of 9.5%, lower than the company’s requested ROE of 10.4%.

The Commission’s next step will be to work with the parties to set a procedural schedule for the case, which will include public comment hearings in BGE service territory and evidentiary hearings in the Commission’s offices in Baltimore. The rate proceeding before the Commission will include parties representing BGE’s customers such as the Office of People’s Counsel representing residential customers and the Public Service Commission’s Staff. A decision on BGE’s application is expected in January 2027. Until a decision is reached, the current rates for BGE’s customers are frozen, and will not change.

“During the Public Service Commission’s evaluation of BGE’s request, our focus will continue to be on delivering a decision that is both just and reasonable, while safeguarding the affordability of vital electric services for ratepayers,” stated Commission Chair Kumar Barve.

The application has been docketed as Case No. 9888 where testimony and other filings by the parties in the case may be viewed. The Commission also has a separate portal for members of the public to file comments on the case: https://webpscxb.psc.state.md.us/DMS/E-file-pc.

Comments may also be sent by mail and should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9888.

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Media contact: Kathy Fueston, kathy.fueston@maryland.gov

About the Public Service Commission:

The Maryland Public Service Commission regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), private water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire, taxicab companies in some jurisdictions and bay pilot rates. The Commission implements the energy policy of the State and also regulates the siting of energy generating facilities and high-voltage transmission lines.