Automatic Renewals Proposed for Senior Property Tax Relief Program

People who are enrolled in the popular Seniors Real Estate Property Tax Relief Program would no longer need to renew every year, under an ordinance pending before the St. Charles County Council.

“I've heard the taxpayers,” says Collector of Revenue Michelle McBride, who proposed the ordinance to the council. “I've heard the seniors say, ‘You know, this is crazy. Why do I have to file paperwork every year? I’m not getting any younger!’”

More than 30,000 St. Charles County seniors are enrolled, most renewing each year. Another 1,500 or so are signing up for the first time this year.

Under the plan before the council, only people who change to a new address or put their property in a trust would need to reapply.

“Once you're in, you'll be in—unless you move, or change how you title it,” McBride says.

If you move to a new address, the amount of tax relief you receive would reset as if it’s your first year in the program.

If you transfer your property into a trust, your tax relief would still be calculated based on the year you were first approved, but you would need to provide additional documentation.

The Senior Property Tax Relief Program saved St. Charles County seniors more than $5 million in 2025, McBride says.

“Anytime someone can save money, I would say it's a good thing,” McBride says.

The ordinance for automatic renewal was introduced June 29 and could come up for a final vote at the County Council’s July 13 meeting.

Anyone who submitted an application or renewal that’s missing information will be notified they have 10 business days to fix it. The Collector’s office sends out notifications daily to people whose renewal or application needs more information.

If you renewed or applied online, you can check your status online.