EnQuanta Granted FIPS 140-3 Certification for QuantaCrypt Module

Scott Schnorrenberg, CEO of EnQuanta

With QuantaCrypt now certified, customers can deploy our platform with confidence knowing it meets one of the world's most rigorous cryptographic module validation standards. ” — Scott Schnorrenberg, CEO of EnQuanta

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnQuanta (enquanta.com), a leader in quantum-resilient cryptography, today announced that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) granted a FIPS 140-3 Certification on June 5, 2026 for its flagship software-only, crypto-agile QuantaCrypt(™) Module. Certificate #5312 in the NIST Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) validates compliance with the certification requirements of the Federal Information Processing System (FIPS) 140-3 standards.The Certificate establishes that our QuantaCrypt “FIPS Cryptographic Module is a standards-compliant cryptographic engine purpose-built for servers and appliances. EnQuanta products using this module deliver foundational cryptographic services to computing platforms with broad algorithm support and integrate a dynamic-hybrid cipher-stacking architecture that provides perpetual crypto-agility and layered protection-in-depth across the full cryptographic lifecycle.”FIPS 140-3 is the most rigorous cryptographic security benchmark recognized by the U.S. government and defense industrial base. EnQuanta is one of a limited set of companies to achieve this designation for its software-only, crypto-agile module, placing QuantaCrypt on the short list of federally validated solutions available to agencies, defense contractors, and critical infrastructure operators required to comply with CNSA 2.0 and the 2030 post-quantum cryptography (PQC) transition mandate required by the US Government."FIPS 140-3 is the gating requirement for many federal, defense, and enterprise opportunities," said Scott Schnorrenberg, CEO of EnQuanta. "With QuantaCrypt now certified, customers can deploy our platform with confidence knowing it meets one of the world's most rigorous cryptographic module validation standards. This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term quantum-resilient cryptography."At the core of the QuantaCrypt Module is its dynamic-hybrid cipher-stacking architecture that implements “incryption” – EnQuanta’s patented process for constructing and deconstructing digital assets using a randomly selected and ordered stack of ciphers, uniquely assembled for every protected data package. The QuantaCrypt Module easily integrates this architecture across legacy systems, cloud environments, and edge devices with no hardware replacement or code refactoring required and built-in interoperability with existing cryptography.FIPS 140-3 certified QuantaCrypt deployments are available immediately for qualified federal, defense, and enterprise customers. The NIST CMVP Certificate #5312 can be verified at csrc.nist.gov/projects/cryptographic-module-validation-program/certificate/5312.To evaluate QuantaCrypt for PQC transition or zero-trust deployment, visit enquanta.com/contact.ABOUT ENQUANTAEnQuanta is revolutionizing cyber resilience with dynamic-hybrid crypto-agility protecting data from today’s cyber threats and tomorrow’s Quantum Computing and AI attacks. Their software-only solution, powered by the patented QuantaCrypt™ “incryption” process, easily adapts to cryptographic changes as a one-time upgrade designed to break the “rip and replace” cycles of encryption migrations and last for the next 50+ years. Learn more at enquanta.com. LinkedIn : linkedin.com/company/enquantainc

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