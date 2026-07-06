GOLD MOUNTAIN FIRE - VOLUNTARY EVACUATION – ZONE 34
VOLUNTARY EVACUATION: Zone 34. Residents may leave now if they choose.
View the Evacuation Map here:
https://maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html...
If you need assistance on making an evacuation plan and go-kit, visit Ready.gov/Plan
For official fire information visit the Gold Mountain Fire or call the Official Fire Hotline at: 970-355-3286.
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EVACUACIÓN VOLUNTARIA – ZONA 34
EVACUACIÓN VOLUNTARIA: El Sheriff del Condado de Montrose ha emitido una Evacuación Voluntaria para las propiedades en la Zona 34, incluida la área al sur de la intersección de P77 Road y Cimarron Road, y las propiedades ubicadas en P77 Road hasta una milla al norte de esa intersección. Los residentes pueden salir si se sienten en peligro o si necesitan más tiempo para evacuar.
EVACUACIÓN VOLUNTARIA: Zona 34. Los residentes pueden salir ahora si así lo desean.
Consulte el mapa de evacuación aquí:
https://maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html...
Si necesita ayuda para elaborar un plan de evacuación y preparar un kit de emergencia, visite: Ready.gov/Plan
Para obtener información oficial sobre el incendio Gold Mountain, visite o llame a la línea oficial de información sobre el incendio al: 970-355-3286.
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