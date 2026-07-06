GOLD MOUNTAIN FIRE - VOLUNTARY EVACUATION – ZONE 34

The

has issued a Voluntary Evacuation for properties in Evacuation Zone 34, including the area south of the P77 Road/Cimarron Road intersection and properties on P77 Road one mile north of the intersection. Residents may leave now if they feel unsafe or need additional time to evacuate.

VOLUNTARY EVACUATION: Zone 34. Residents may leave now if they choose.

View the Evacuation Map here:

https://maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html...

If you need assistance on making an evacuation plan and go-kit, visit Ready.gov/Plan

For official fire information visit the Gold Mountain Fire or call the Official Fire Hotline at: 970-355-3286.

---

EVACUACIÓN VOLUNTARIA – ZONA 34

EVACUACIÓN VOLUNTARIA: El Sheriff del Condado de Montrose ha emitido una Evacuación Voluntaria para las propiedades en la Zona 34, incluida la área al sur de la intersección de P77 Road y Cimarron Road, y las propiedades ubicadas en P77 Road hasta una milla al norte de esa intersección. Los residentes pueden salir si se sienten en peligro o si necesitan más tiempo para evacuar.

EVACUACIÓN VOLUNTARIA: Zona 34. Los residentes pueden salir ahora si así lo desean.

Consulte el mapa de evacuación aquí:

https://maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html...

Si necesita ayuda para elaborar un plan de evacuación y preparar un kit de emergencia, visite: Ready.gov/Plan

Para obtener información oficial sobre el incendio Gold Mountain, visite o llame a la línea oficial de información sobre el incendio al: 970-355-3286.