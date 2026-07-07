Annapolis Author Releases Novella

Move Fast and Break Things T.C. Weber

“Move Fast and Break Things” merges current affairs with techno-horror

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author T. C. Weber announced Monday the release of his new book, "Move Fast and Break Things." The work is a fast-paced techno-horror novella easily read in a single sitting.Written for an adult audience, "Move Fast and Break Things" recounts the story of Luis García, a suburban family man whose life is turned upside down when masked paramilitaries bash down his door and arrest him, his wife, and two kids. Taken to a detention camp and separated, they are all subjected to harsh, unsanitary conditions. But Luis’s nightmare is just beginning. He learns he and his fellow prisoners are to be used in an organ harvesting scheme. Luis is singled out for an experimental brain procedure that could drive him to madness. Can he fight back and keep his family safe?In addition to being a chilling horror story, "Move Fast and Break Things" explores themes of unbridled corporate power, immigrant persecution, resistance against overwhelming odds, the fragility of the mind, and what it means to be human in an age of fast-developing technology and artificial intelligence.T. C. Weber has pursued writing since childhood, and studied filmmaking and screenwriting in college, along with a strong science foundation. His cyberpunk novel "Sleep State Interrupt" was a finalist for the 2017 Compton Crook award for best first speculative fiction novel. Two sequels, "The Wrath of Leviathan" and "Zero-Day Rising," followed, as well as an alternate history novel, "Born in Salt;" a post-apocalyptic horror novella, "The Survivors;" a satire of local government, "The Council;" and an undersea science fiction action-adventure, "The Others." He has also published numerous peer-reviewed scientific papers and book chapters. Mr. Weber is a member of Poets & Writers, the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association, the Horror Writers Association, and the Maryland Writers Association. He lives in Annapolis, Maryland with his wife Karen.Like his other books, "Move Fast and Break Things" is available from Bookshop , Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other outlets in both print and electronic versions.Visit https://www.tcweber.com/ , or contact the author at https://www.tcweber.com/contact . Review copies available upon request.

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