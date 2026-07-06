$100M for Law Enforcement Technology

DCJS will notify eligible agencies of the LETECH request for applications (RFA) today. The RFA requires agencies to comply with all applicable provisions of the recently enacted “Local Cops, Local Crimes Act” to receive funding through the program. The RFA outlines those requirements, as well as items ineligible for purchase, such as vehicles, firearms and conducted energy devices. The deadline for applications is noon Wednesday, September 2, 2026, with successful grantees notified of their awards in early fall. Contracts with DCJS for the funding will run from January 1, 2027, through December 31, 2028.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, "Keeping our communities safe means ensuring our law enforcement has the tools they need to prevent crime, respond quickly, and protect the public. This $75 million investment through the Law Enforcement Technology (LETECH) Grant Program will help police departments and sheriffs’ offices across New York modernize their operations with tools that improve public safety and support officers in the field. In Senate District 6, this important funding will provide the Village of Freeport Police Department with advanced technology and surveillance tools to strengthen crime fighting efforts and help keep our residents safe. As the world changes, we must change with it. I look forward to seeing this continued investment make a positive impact in communities throughout our state.”

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, “I was proud to support the additional $75 million to the LETECH Grant program in our enacted budget this year. This program invites police and sheriff’s departments throughout Long Island to apply for vital funding to enhance and procure the equipment and technology necessary not only to maintain but to exceed the pace of increasing threats to our safety. I applaud Governor Hochul for her efforts to invest in our police departments to help them ensure safety and protect our communities. I encourage all the Village Police Departments in Assembly District 21 to apply, as well as the Nassau County Police Department since they have benefited from this program in the past and have proven they can make effective use of this new funding.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “LETECH grant gives law enforcement agencies modern technology and equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. Investing in these resources will strengthen law enforcement's ability to prevent crime, solve cases, support victims, and respond to the evolving challenges facing our communities. By modernizing public safety operations, we're helping ensure our officers have the tools needed to keep crime rates low.”