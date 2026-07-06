Relo Solutions Group Scales Nationwide FF&E and Complex-Equipment Install Capacity

FAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relo Solutions Group today announced a significant expansion of its nationwide furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) and complex-equipment installation capacity, strengthening its ability to support multi-location rollouts, renovations and new-build projects across the United States.The expansion includes additional project-management resources, field-installation teams, and logistics coordination to meet rising demand from hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, and corporate clients seeking a single partner for planning, delivery, staging, and on-site installation. The company is positioning its network of trusted FF&E installation experts to handle projects ranging from single-site upgrades to nationwide programs with compressed timelines and strict brand standards.Relo Solutions Group’s enhanced service model is designed to support general contractors, brand owners, procurement firms, manufacturers and facility managers with a coordinated approach to complex installation projects. By combining detailed pre-planning, site surveys, warehousing, inventory control, and on-site supervision, the company aims to reduce project risk, minimize disruption to ongoing operations, and help stakeholders deliver projects on schedule and within budget.In addition to FF&E, Relo Solutions Group has broadened its capabilities for sensitive and high-value equipment, serving as one of the country’s trusted experts in complex installations for items such as medical and laboratory equipment, specialized retail fixtures, technology infrastructure, and other mission-critical assets. The company’s teams are trained to work in active environments, including occupied hotels, healthcare facilities and corporate offices, with attention to safety, cleanliness and regulatory considerations.The expanded capacity supports customers throughout the full project lifecycle, from initial scope development and scheduling through punch-list completion and post-installation support. As seasoned, specialized moving service providers, Relo Solutions Group coordinates transportation, inside delivery, placement, assembly, mounting, debris removal, and related services to streamline communication and reduce the need for multiple vendors.By leveraging a national network of installers, supervisors, and logistics partners, the company is positioned to respond quickly to regional surges in construction and renovation activity and to support phased rollouts across multiple markets. The expanded resources are intended to help clients adapt to evolving space requirements, refresh guest and patient experiences, and keep facilities aligned with brand and compliance standards across portfolios of any size.About Relo Solutions Group: Relo Solutions Group is a United States–based provider of nationwide FF&E installation, complex-equipment installation, and specialized commercial moving services. Serving hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, corporate, and institutional clients, the company focuses on end-to-end project delivery, integrating planning, logistics, warehousing, installation, and on-site coordination. Relo Solutions Group supports new construction, renovations, brand conversions, refresh programs, and multi-location rollouts, working closely with general contractors, procurement firms, manufacturers, and facility operators. With a network of experienced project managers and trained installation professionals, Relo Solutions Group is committed to helping organizations complete complex projects efficiently, safely and in alignment with brand and operational requirements.

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