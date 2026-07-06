MDC buying native tree seeds and fruit in Sedalia

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SEDALIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is buying bulk native fruit and seeds from the public for a variety of tree and shrub species around central Missouri.

MDC’s Sedalia Office at 2000 S. Limit Ave. will be buying select native fruit and seeds priced by the pound by appointment through November. Contact MDC Forester Assistant Mary Lass at 660-530-5500 ext. 4818 or Mary.Lass@mdc.mo.gov to set an appointment and for more information on seed collection and to ensure MDC is still collecting specific seed species.

Buying Now

Serviceberry : $7 per pound of fruit. Fruit must be ripe – purple to black in color. Fruits ripen in June and July.

Black Cherry: $6 per pound of fruit. Fruit must be ripe and black in color. Peak ripening occurs around July 6.

Wild Plum: $1.95 per pound of fruit. Peak ripening occurs around July 6. Fruit must be ripe with a skin color completely red, yellow, or orange. No green or partially green fruit will be bought.

Buying Begins Aug. 24

Hazelnut: $4.75 per pound of fruit. Fruit must be mature with the seed being light brown and easily pulled from the husk. No green or partially green fruit will be bought. Allow the fruit to mature on the plant. Peak ripening occurs around Aug. 24.

Buying Begins Sept. 8

Mixed Hickory: $.75 per pound of fruit. Hickory nuts ripen September through October.

Shellbark Hickory: $.90 per pound of fruit. Nuts ripen September through October.

Persimmon: $.75 per pound of fruit. Fruit must be ripe (soft). No partially green fruit will be bought. Peak ripening occurs Mid-October through November.

Pawpaw: $1.50 per pound of fruit. Fruit must be ripe with a yellow skin color. Fruit with green skin will not be bought. Peak ripening occurs around Sept. 8.

Buying Begins Sept.21

Butternut: $3 per pound of fruit. Peak ripening occurs September through October.

Chinkapin Oak: $2.50 per pound of acorn. Acorns ripen September through October.

Ohio Buckeye: $.95 per pound of seed. Clean seed only. Hulls must be removed. Peak ripening occurs September through early October. No Horse Chestnut will be bought. The tan-colored “eye” on the buckeye is smaller than the size of the seed. Horse Chestnut “eyes” are much larger and almost cover a side of the seed.

Post Oak: $1.50 per pound of acorn. Acorns ripen September through October.

Red Buckeye: $.95 per pound of seed. Clean seed only. Hulls must be removed. No Horse Chestnut will be bought. Peak ripening occurs September through November.

White Oak: $.95 per pound of acorn. Acorns ripen September through October.

Buying Begins Oct. 1

Pin Oak: $1.25 per pound of acorn. Acorns ripen September through October.

Buying Begins Oct. 22

Deciduous Holly: $4.50 per pound of fruit. Fruit ripens September through October.

Buying Begins Nov. 26

Kentucky Coffee: $8 per pound of seed. No pods. Seeds must be clean. Peak ripening occurs around October.

MDC reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met and reserves the right to reject seeds that are poor quality, not mature, or mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

A special use permit is required to collect fruit and seeds on conservation areas. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/permits/special-use-permits.

What Happens to Collected Seeds

Collected seeds are taken to MDC’s George O. White State Forest Nursery near Licking. Nursery staff grow the collected seed into bare root seedlings used for conservation work and available for purchase by the public.

Each year the State Forest Nursery processes more than 10,000 orders and ships about 2 million seedlings. To grow all these species, the nursery collects or buys tens of thousands of pounds of seeds each summer and fall. For example, about 2,000 bushels of walnuts, 6,000 pounds of white oak acorns, 500 pounds of hazelnuts, and 500 pounds of plum seed are needed just to establish seedlings for these four species.

Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-seedlings/about-missouris-state-forest-nursery.