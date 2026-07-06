Saab Situational Awareness For Flight Efficiency (SAFE) Tower System Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Saab Situational Awareness For Flight Efficiency (SAFE) Tower System Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saab Situational Awareness for Flight Efficiency (SAFE) Tower System market has witnessed notable growth recently, driven by advancements in aviation technology and increasing air traffic demands. As the aviation industry evolves, the need for enhanced air traffic management systems continues to rise, positioning this market for sustained expansion. Let’s explore the market size, growth drivers, major trends, and regional insights shaping the future of this dynamic sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Saab SAFE Tower System Market

The market for the Saab SAFE tower system has experienced significant expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.54 billion in 2025 to $1.67 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This historical growth has been fueled by increasing air traffic volumes, more frequent flight movements, global airport infrastructure development, early adoption of digital air traffic management technologies, an urgent need for modernized aviation safety and surveillance systems, and growth in both international passenger and cargo traffic.

Download a free sample of the saab situational awareness for flight efficiency (safe) tower system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=59628525&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust momentum, reaching $2.33 billion by 2030 with an even higher CAGR of 8.7%. The forecasted growth is largely driven by the rising deployment of remote and digital tower systems, greater investments in AI-powered air traffic management solutions, expansion of smart airport infrastructure projects, mounting demand for real-time situational awareness technologies, and a growing emphasis on automation and predictive air traffic control systems. Key trends anticipated during this period include the consolidation of remote digital towers and centralization of air traffic operations, optimization of air traffic controller resources through advanced training, initiatives to expand airport capacity and ease congestion, efforts toward standardizing global air traffic safety protocols, and enhanced cross-border coordination in air traffic management.

Understanding the Saab SAFE Tower System and Its Role in Aviation

The Saab SAFE tower system is a cutting-edge aviation technology designed to improve operational visibility and optimize air traffic management. By integrating real-time surveillance data, sensor inputs, and sophisticated visualization tools, it provides a comprehensive view of activities on the airside. This system enhances situational awareness for air traffic controllers, enabling safer, more efficient, and better-coordinated flight operations, particularly in complex or remote tower settings.

View the full saab situational awareness for flight efficiency (safe) tower system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/saab-situational-awareness-for-flight-efficiency-safe-tower-system-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key Factors Propelling the Growth of the Saab SAFE Tower System Market

One of the primary growth drivers for the Saab SAFE tower system market is the rising volume of air traffic. This refers to the total number of aircraft movements—including takeoffs, landings, and overflights—within a specific airspace or airport over a given timeframe. The surge in air traffic stems from growing demand for global travel, with more passengers and cargo necessitating frequent flights and, consequently, increased aircraft activity. The Saab system supports managing this traffic growth by offering real-time monitoring, optimized sequencing of flights, and enhanced decision-making capabilities that help reduce congestion and improve operational flow. For instance, in January 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 10.4% increase in passenger traffic for 2024 compared to 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic figures by 3.8%, with international travel growing by 13.6%. This trend underlines the critical role of the Saab SAFE system in addressing expanding air traffic volumes.

The Impact of Airport Expansion Projects on Market Demand for Saab SAFE

Another significant factor driving market growth is the proliferation of airport expansion projects. These initiatives focus on boosting airport capacity and upgrading infrastructure—such as runways, terminals, and support facilities—to meet rising air traffic demands. Increasing passenger numbers necessitate enhanced airport capabilities to handle higher volumes efficiently. The Saab SAFE tower system contributes to these projects by enabling real-time air traffic coordination and improved visibility, allowing airports to maximize the use of existing infrastructure and support more flights without requiring proportional physical expansion. For example, in April 2024, the British Aviation Group reported that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allocated an additional US$76.1 million in funding to supplement a previously announced US$9 billion package, aimed at supporting 45 airport infrastructure projects across 22 states. This investment highlights the importance of advanced air traffic management systems like Saab SAFE in facilitating airport growth.

Regional Overview of the Saab SAFE Tower System Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Saab SAFE tower system market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a thorough perspective on global developments within this sector.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.