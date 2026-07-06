A' Building Components Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards

A' Building Components Design Awards 2026 invites manufacturers, architects and material innovators from around the world.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards. The A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards are open for entries by Building Material Manufacturers, Building Material Brands, Construction Product Designers , Industrial Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Material Science Specialists, Architects, Architectural Firms, HVAC System Designers, Composite Material Experts, Building Material Professionals, Building Component Manufacturers, Structural Engineers, Civil Engineers, Design Engineers, Engineering Consultants, Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Projects and products developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase includes a complimentary preliminary evaluation, Building Material Manufacturers, Building Material Brands, Construction Product Designers, Industrial Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Material Science Specialists, Architects, Architectural Firms, HVAC System Designers, Composite Material Experts, Building Material Professionals, Building Component Manufacturers, Structural Engineers, Civil Engineers, Design Engineers, Engineering Consultants, Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Building Components Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Building Components Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in building materials and construction component design, the A' Building Components Design Awards support a broader mission of improving the built environment through innovation, performance and sustainability. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By celebrating advanced construction materials, durable building systems and innovative engineering solutions, the competition encourages manufacturers, architects and designers to develop products that enhance safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility worldwide.Building Components Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Building Components Awards.Eligible submissions include a wide range of construction materials and building components such as that could be submitted to A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards : Bricks, Beams, Windows, Doors, Insulation Materials, Roofing Materials, Plumbing Fixtures, Electrical Components and More. Building Components Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/19 Award for Good Building Components DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Building Components Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Building Components Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards.Building Components Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, construction professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=19 to see past winners of the A' International Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/19 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize outstanding achievements across architecture, engineering, product design and other creative disciplines. By highlighting innovative projects from around the world, the competition promotes greater appreciation of good design while encouraging sustainability, technical excellence and responsible innovation. Through international recognition and comprehensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards inspire designers, manufacturers and organizations to create products and projects that improve the built environment and contribute positively to society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Building Materials and Construction Components Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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