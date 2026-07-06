BPX Research: 72% of SAP Transformations Lack Integrated BTM Toolchains

BPX research shows most SAP transformation programs lack process visibility, while leaders use integrated BTM toolchains to reduce migration risk.

Successful SAP go-lives come from making processes visible and accountable before migration. Without that foundation, costly rework and avoidable delays often follow.” — Dr. Rupal Agarwal, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, BPX

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the single biggest predictor of a failed SAP migration has nothing to do with the migration path you chose? New benchmark research from Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, finds that SAP transformation programs run without an integrated business transformation management (BTM) toolchain, no process mining before cutover, no living process model, no governed link between design and execution. BPX, which has modeled more than 1,500 business processes and analyzed over 90,000 process cases across five continents, surveyed SAP customers to isolate what actually separates on-time, on-budget programs from the rest.The finding cuts against how most enterprises budget for transformation. Spend concentrates on the ERP platform and the systems integrator, while the process layer, how work actually flows, where the friction sits, which variants break at scale goes undocumented until it surfaces mid-program as scope creep. The BTM toolchain closes that gap by making the process estate visible, owned and measurable before a single object is migrated. It puts a single point of accountability on process truth, rather than leaving it split across departments to be reconciled after go-live.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄Only 8 percent of those organizations which migrated to S/4HANA were able to migrate on time, with migration taking 30 percent longer than expected.More than six out of every ten migrations overshot their budget, and 65 percent of all migrations faced quality problems after go-live.77% of SAP organizations cited data management as a challenge when moving off ECC, and only 12% had a data strategy covering the whole organization.Among enterprises already in motion, 30% of migration projects are already delayed or over budget.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀-> Process truth before migration: 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 and 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 expose real variants, friction points, and rework loops ahead of cutover, so scope is fixed rather than discovered.-> Single Point of Ownership: Instead of the governance-by-department approach, there is one single governance method to replace the middle-of-the-project reconciliation process which causes cost overruns.-> Quick and Clean Go-Live: The top performers using the integration tool chain go live in 70 percent less time.-> Process mining as standard, not afterthought. 40% top performers are 2 times more likely to run process mining before migration.-> Measurable outcomes. BPX engagements have delivered results ranging from $8.1M in annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.-> Toolchain fluency across the stack. Integrated delivery across SAP Signavio, SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP under one accountable model.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀This is not a story about one firm's methodology. It is a signal that the SAP transformation market is bifurcating. As the maintenance deadline nears and the pool of experienced talent tightens, the enterprises that treated process visibility as a prerequisite will separate decisively from those that treated it as documentation to finish later. The toolchain gap is becoming the maturity line and the research puts a number on which side of it most of the market is standing.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 and integrated toolchain implementation across SAP Signavio, SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, the USA, the UK, Nigeria, and India BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1,500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

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