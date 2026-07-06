MICHAEL J. WILSON LEADS THE TAX SECTION

Michael J. Wilson

Veteran tax attorney Michael J. Wilson became chair of The Florida Bar Tax Section on July 1, bringing years of leadership experience within the section to its top volunteer post.

Wilson, president of the Sarasota firm Williams Parker, has served on the section's Executive Council and previously chaired the Federal Tax Division, Educational Division, Section Administration Division, and Long-Range Planning Committee.

Under Wilson's leadership, the Tax Section will hold meetings and conferences during the 2026–27 year in Amelia Island, Sarasota, London, and Palm Beach.

Established in 1952, the Tax Section advances the knowledge and practice of federal and state tax law among its more than 2,000 members and works to improve the operation and administration of tax laws through legislative and regulatory initiatives.

A business and tax lawyer with more than 25 years of experience, Wilson advises clients on business and tax planning, structuring, and transactional matters.