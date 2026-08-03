Amb. Jiang Feng’s Op-Ed: Epidemics Know No Borders

On June 18, 2026, Amb. Jiang Feng, head of Mission of China to the AU and Representative of China to the UNECA, published an op-ed entitled Epidemics Know No Borders in the mainstream media of Ethiopia, including the Ethiopian Herald, Capital Newspaper and Horn Economic Review. The full text is as follows:

Recently, a new outbreak of Ebola has occurred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The Chinese Government is following the situation closely and promptly provided emergency humanitarian assistance to the DRC. In addition to bilateral assistance, China has also extended support to the African Union Commission and engaged in epidemic prevention and control cooperation, supporting the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in its efforts to contain the outbreak and strengthen the capacity of African countries to respond to public health emergencies.

China’s support for African countries in combating Ebola is an important demonstration of its commitment to the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity proposed by President Xi Jinping, as well as a concrete step in implementing the Ten Partnership Actions announced at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). On June 16, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong addressed the High-Level Meeting of African Heads of State and Government and Partners on the Ebola Disease Outbreak. On behalf of China, he conveyed sympathies and support to African countries and peoples, commended the African Union for its active coordination of anti-epidemic efforts, and announced additional emergency humanitarian assistance measures.

Earlier, on June 2, the first group of Chinese medical experts dispatched to assist the DRC arrived in Kinshasa. Bringing together expertise in public health, clinical medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, and epidemic prevention and control, the team has been working closely with Congolese health authorities, medical institutions, disease control agencies and international partners. It has provided support in epidemic assessment, case management, laboratory testing, and professional training. Meanwhile, China’s 45 medical teams, comprising more than 900 medical personnel stationed across 44 African countries, continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the African people on the front lines of epidemic prevention and control.

The solidarity and cooperation demonstrated by China and Africa in combating disease vividly embody the essence of the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. From China’s full support for three West African countries during the Ebola outbreak in 2015, to the mutual assistance between China and Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and now to the swift deployment of Chinese medical experts following the latest Ebola outbreak, China and Africa have consistently shown mutual understanding, support, and assistance. Together, they have contributed to safeguarding global public health security, set an example for international health cooperation, and written a compelling chapter in the continued advancement of China-Africa relations.

No country can tackle global health threats alone. Solidarity and cooperation remain the most powerful weapons against epidemics. At present, Ebola prevention and control efforts in Africa face multiple challenges, including shortages of health personnel, complex security situations in affected areas, weak primary healthcare infrastructure, gaps in disease surveillance systems, and the spread of misinformation and stigmatization. These factors seriously constrain the ability of affected countries to contain the outbreak effectively.

In recent years, one major country has significantly reduced its health aid to Africa and has increasingly instrumentalized and politicized such assistance. In some cases, aid has been used as leverage to pressure recipient countries into compromising their sovereignty over data and resources, further undermining Africa’s already fragile health systems. In addition, the spillover effects of ongoing conflicts, including the confrontation between the United States and Iran, have placed greater fiscal and resource constraints on African countries’ efforts to strengthen their public health systems.

Against this backdrop, the international community should uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and adhere to the principles of public welfare and inclusiveness in health assistance to Africa, without attaching political conditions. Greater collaboration should be fostered with the WHO and relevant United Nations agencies, while platforms such as the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund should be fully utilized to support health cooperation projects in Africa. The international community should also support Africa CDC in strengthening public health workforce development and disease prevention and control systems, enhancing Africa’s capacity for independent epidemic response and accelerating the establishment of autonomous, sustainable, and resilient healthcare systems across the continent.

China and Africa have always been good brothers who stand together through thick and thin. China will continue to uphold the principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith in developing its relations with Africa, as well as the correct approach to friendship and interests. China remains firmly committed to supporting African countries in enhancing their public health capacities and will continue to deepen cooperation in disease prevention and control, healthcare services, pharmaceutical industries, and medical talent development. These efforts will contribute to the early realization of the goals set out in the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty Agenda.

China stands ready to work with the international community to uphold the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, practice genuine multilateralism, and continue supporting the WHO in playing its leading and coordinating role in global health governance. Together, we can elevate the building of a global community of health for all to a higher level and make new and greater contributions to world peace and development, as well as to the health and well-being of all humanity.