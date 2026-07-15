Longevity by Design Methodology Launched by Interior Architect Sabina Malikova

Longevity by Design

Launched June 13 at The Longevity Show Ankara, the four-pillar interior-architecture methodology publishes documented occupant outcomes

Most interior architecture treats space as decoration. Longevity by Design treats it as biology.” — Sabina Malikova - Longevity by Design

ANKARA, ANKARA, TURKEY, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANKARA, TURKIYE — Sleep quality up 38 percent, perceived stress down 29 percent, monthly asthma episodes eliminated: interior architect Sabina Malikova has published documented outcomes from the Longevity by Design methodology ( https://sabinamalikova.com/methodology ), which was launched on June 13, 2026, as the opening keynote of The Longevity Show Ankara, 7th Edition, at The Green Park Hotel.The results come from completed residential and clinical projects in Turkiye and were gathered with instruments normally reserved for health research: wearable sleep tracking via the Garmin Wellness Index, the validated Perceived Stress Scale (PSS-10) and continuous indoor air-quality monitoring."We measure a room the way medicine measures a treatment: sleep, stress, air, sound," said Sabina Malikova, founder of Sabina Malikova Design Office The methodology's premise rests on two established figures. The World Health Organization links nearly one in four deaths worldwide to modifiable environmental factors, and people spend roughly 90 percent of their time indoors."The WHO links nearly a quarter of all deaths to the environment we live in — and we spend ninety percent of our hours indoors," Malikova said. "That makes the interior the most controllable health intervention we have."Longevity by Design originated in 2017, when Malikova began systematically collecting sleep, stress and air-quality data across her projects — close to a decade of measurement before the methodology was formalized. A graduate of Bilkent University with a BFA in Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, she has completed 19-plus documented Longevity projects across Turkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany and Azerbaijan, spanning residential, healthcare, hospitality, senior living and wellness design.Every Longevity by Design project is scored against four measurable pillars, each referencing published research:- Circadian Light Compliance Index (CLCI): lighting of 4000 to 5000 Kelvin by day and 2200 to 2700 Kelvin in the evening. In a randomized clinical trial, circadian-aligned lighting improved sleep-quality scores by roughly a third (Figueiro et al., Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, 2020).- Biophilic Connection Score (BCS): a minimum of three natural elements per space. Time in nature lowers the stress hormone cortisol by about 21 percent per hour (Hunter et al., Frontiers in Psychology, 2019).- Indoor Air Quality Metric (IAQM): HEPA-13 filtration with heat-recovery ventilation, holding PM2.5 below the World Health Organization guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic meter. Particulate air pollution is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by IARC, the WHO's cancer agency.- Acoustic Health Rating (AHR): continuous sound kept below 55 decibels, in line with the WHO Europe 2018 Environmental Noise Guidelines. The WHO's 2018 evidence review links road-traffic noise to roughly 8 percent higher ischaemic heart-disease risk per 10 decibels of long-term exposure.Documented outcomes reported by the studio include an Ankara residence of 240 square meters (2025), where six-month tracking showed sleep quality up 38 percent, PSS-10 stress scores down 29 percent and pediatric allergy symptoms down 50 percent; a Beyoglu loft retrofit of 80 square meters in Istanbul (2026), where REM sleep rose from 18 percent to 25 percent of the night and monthly asthma episodes were eliminated; and Dripfy Clinic Corner in Istanbul (2025) Frankfurt (2026), which recorded patient satisfaction 42 percent above the sector average with a repeat-patient rate of 68 percent."Most interior architecture treats space as decoration," Malikova said. "Longevity by Design treats it as biology."Malikova will deliver her second keynote on the methodology at The Longevity Show Frankfurt on September 4 and 5, 2026. Her work has been featured in Maison Francaise Turkiye, Longevity Magazine, Wired and ICT Media.About Sabina Malikova Design OfficeFounded in 2017 by Turkish-Azerbaijani interior architect Sabina Malikova, Sabina Malikova Design Office is headquartered at NeXT Level, Cankaya, Ankara, with offices in London and Baku. The studio has delivered 19-plus documented Longevity by Design projects across Turkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany and Azerbaijan. Its methodology, Longevity by Design, treats interiors as measurable health interventions. More information is available at https://sabinamalikova.com

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