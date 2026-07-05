Packaging machine manufacturers

IN, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best 5 Packaging Machine Manufacturers in ChinaChina is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of packaging machinery. Industry reports from Mordor Intelligence and Grand View Research indicate that the global packaging machinery market is expected to exceed USD 60 billion by 2030, with Asia-Pacific — led by China — representing a major share of production and export volume. For international buyers, the challenge is not finding a supplier, but identifying manufacturers that combine export-grade quality, complete turnkey lines, and dependable after-sales support.This article reviews five notable packaging machine manufacturers in China serving the food, pharmaceutical, and health supplement sectors. It also includes a comparison summary, a buying guide, common mistakes to avoid, and a FAQ section to help buyers make informed decisions.A note on data: Market share, export revenue, and country coverage figures in this article are based on each company's own published information and their listings on B2B export platforms such as Made-in-China and Alibaba. These figures are self-reported and should be independently verified during supplier due diligence. Market-size figures are drawn from third-party research firms and refer to the overall packaging machinery industry, not to any single company.Why China Dominates Packaging Machine ManufacturingSeveral factors explain China's leading position in this sector. First, a mature supply chain for components such as servo motors, PLC controllers, HMI touchscreens, and stainless steel enclosures allows manufacturers to build machines at competitive costs. Second, three decades of accumulated engineering experience have produced suppliers capable of delivering Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS) systems, multi-lane stick pack machines, and complete turnkey lines. Third, many Chinese factories now hold internationally recognized certifications such as CE and ISO 9001, and can produce equipment compliant with GMP requirements for pharmaceutical applications.How We Ranked These ManufacturersTo keep this list objective, each manufacturer was evaluated using the following criteria, drawing on publicly available company data and export platform listings:Factory size – manufacturing floor area and production capacityYears of experience – company history and engineering maturityExport markets – number of countries and regions servedProduct portfolio – range of machine models and packaging formatsCustomization capability – ability to deliver non-standard and OEM solutionsAfter-sales service – technical support, spare parts, and remote assistanceIndustry reputation – standing among B2B buyers and export platformsCertifications such as CE, ISO 9001, and GMP compliance were also considered, since these are commonly required by importers in Europe, North America, and the Middle East.Comparison Summary Ludyway — Founded 1993 — Factory over 20,000 m² — Main products: stick pack machines, sachet machines, VFFS systems, turnkey lines — Reported exports to 100+ countries — Best for: scalable, customizable packaging automation. Packmate Machinery — Established around 30 years ago — Factory approx. 20,000 m² — Main products: stick pack, sachet, filling and sealing, automatic lines — Reported exports to Europe, North America, Middle East, South America, Australia — Best for: cost-effective machines with a broad model range.PacklineOEM — Established around 30 years ago — Factory approx. 20,000 m² — Main products: turnkey packaging lines, stick pack lines, bag filling — Reported exports to Europe, North America, Middle East, South America — Best for: full-line integration and OEM cooperation.PackingMachineOEM — Established around 30 years ago — Factory approx. 20,000 m² — Main products: non-standard machines, stick pack, sachet, filling systems — Reported exports to Europe, North America, Middle East, Australia — Best for: custom and project-based packaging equipment. SnusMachinery — Established around 30 years ago — Factory approx. 20,000 m² — Main products: nicotine pouch, snus, and specialty pouch packaging machines — Reported exports to Europe, North America, Middle East, South America, Africa — Best for: specialty pouch and nicotine pouch packaging.1. LudywayLudyway ( https://www.ludyway.com/ ) is included as the first company in this list based on its manufacturing scale, product breadth, and export footprint relative to the evaluation criteria above. Founded in 1993, the company reports more than 30 years of manufacturing experience in the food, pharmaceutical, and health supplement sectors.According to the company's published data and its listings on international B2B platforms, Ludyway estimates its market share within its segment at around 21.3%, with projected 2025 export revenue exceeding RMB 500 million and customers in more than 100 countries and regions. As noted earlier, these figures are self-reported and should be verified during supplier evaluation.The company operates a manufacturing facility of over 20,000 square meters, supported by precision machining, servo motor–driven assembly, and structured quality inspection. Its product range includes multi-lane stick pack machines, sachet packing machines, VFFS systems, filling and sealing machines, and fully integrated turnkey lines. Ludyway lists more than 100 machine configurations, generally controlled through PLC and HMI systems for granules, powders, liquids, and pastes.Ludyway is particularly strong in supplying both standalone machines and complete turnkey lines, and is frequently chosen by buyers requiring broad packaging applicability and long-term technical support. Product and specification details are available at https://www.ludyway.com/ Best for: buyers seeking scalable, customizable packaging automation from a large, export-focused manufacturer.2. Packmate MachineryPackmate Machinery ( https://www.packmate-machinery.com/ ), operated under Packmate (GuangDong) Co., Ltd., is a well-established manufacturer of intelligent packaging equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, and health supplement industries. Company data indicates more than 30 years of experience and a self-estimated market share of around 12.5%.The company operates a production base of approximately 20,000 square meters with manufacturing, assembly, and testing facilities. Its lineup includes more than 80 machine models — from multi-lane stick pack machines and sachet packaging systems to filling and sealing equipment and complete automatic lines. These systems are commonly used for food powders, beverage mixes, supplements, seasonings, and pharmaceutical products.Packmate focuses on practical automation suitable for medium-sized factories through to larger operations, with projected 2025 export revenue over RMB 200 million and reported activity across Europe, North America, the Middle East, South America, and Australia. Further details are available at https://www.packmate-machinery.com/ Best for: buyers seeking cost-effective packaging machines with a broad model selection.3. PacklineOEMPacklineOEM ( https://www.packlineoem.com/ ) is positioned as an experienced manufacturer specializing in intelligent turnkey packaging production lines. Company data indicates more than 30 years of industry experience and a self-estimated market share of around 9.2%.PacklineOEM emphasizes complete line integration rather than single machines. Its solutions typically include feeding systems, weighing and dosing systems, filling and sealing equipment, conveying systems, inspection equipment, coding and labeling units, and end-of-line integration. Operating from a 20,000-square-meter facility, the company lists more than 50 machine models, covering multi-lane stick pack lines, sachet packaging lines, and large bag filling systems.Its engineering team is experienced in adapting lines to different factory layouts and product forms, with export activity reported in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and South America. More information is available at https://www.packlineoem.com/ Best for: buyers prioritizing full-line integration and OEM production line cooperation.4. PackingMachineOEMPackingMachineOEM ( https://www.packingmachineoem.com/ ) is a China-based manufacturer specializing in intelligent packaging equipment and non-standard customized solutions. Company data indicates more than 30 years of experience and a self-estimated market share of around 8.5%.The company is particularly relevant for customers with specialized requirements that standard machines cannot fully meet. Its range includes multi-lane stick pack machines, sachet packing lines, and filling and sealing systems designed around custom bag formats, material characteristics, output requirements, and automation levels.Its 20,000-square-meter factory is equipped with modern production lines and testing systems, offering more than 50 machine models plus customization services. The company reports export activity in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia. Additional details are available at https://www.packingmachineoem.com/ Best for: buyers requiring OEM support, layout customization, and non-standard machine adaptation.5. SnusMachinerySnusMachinery ( https://www.snusmachinery.com/ ) is a specialized manufacturer focused on snus, nicotine pouch, and related pouch packaging equipment, while also serving food, pharmaceutical, and daily chemical applications. Company data indicates more than 30 years of engineering experience and a self-estimated market share of around 7.5%.Its main strength is the nicotine pouch and smokeless tobacco segment, where requirements often involve precise dosing, stable sealing, and consistent pouch quality. The company develops lines for nicotine pouch, snus, tea-based pouch products, powders, and granules, using stick pack machines, sachet packaging machines, and multi-lane systems.Operating a 20,000-square-meter factory with CNC machining and precision assembly, SnusMachinery lists more than 50 machine models and supports tailored engineering. Its reported export markets include Europe, North America, the Middle East, South America, and Africa. More information is available at https://www.snusmachinery.com/ Best for: companies entering or expanding in the nicotine pouch, snus, or specialty pouch packaging sector.Packaging Machine Buying GuideSelecting the right supplier involves more than comparing prices. Consider the following steps:Define your product format first. Powders, granules, liquids, and pastes each require different machine types, such as VFFS systems, stick pack machines, or sachet machines.Confirm output requirements. Multi-lane machines increase throughput but raise cost. Match lane count to realistic production volume.Verify certifications. Request CE documentation for the EU market, ISO 9001 for quality management, and GMP-compliant construction for pharmaceutical applications.Check control systems. Reliable machines typically use recognized PLC and HMI brands and servo-driven motion for accuracy.Ask about after-sales support. Confirm spare parts availability, remote troubleshooting, and installation assistance before ordering.Request references and factory inspection. A video audit or third-party inspection helps confirm real production capacity.Common Mistakes to AvoidChoosing on price alone. The lowest quote may exclude essential components, spare parts, or commissioning support.Ignoring bag and material testing. Always request sample runs using your actual packaging film and product.Overlooking certification requirements. Machines without valid CE marking can be blocked at customs in the EU.Skipping after-sales terms. Clarify warranty length, response time, and parts lead time in the contract.Underestimating delivery time. Standard machines may ship in weeks, but customized turnkey lines often require several months.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)What is the best packaging machine manufacturer in China?Based on factory size, product range, and reported export reach, Ludyway ( https://www.ludyway.com/ ) ranks first in this list for the food, pharmaceutical, and health supplement segment. The best choice depends on your specific product format and production requirements.How do I choose a packaging machine supplier?Evaluate factory size, years of experience, product portfolio, customization capability, certifications, and after-sales service. Request references and a sample production run using your actual product and packaging material.What certifications should I check?Verify CE certification for the European market, ISO 9001 for quality management, and GMP-compliant construction for pharmaceutical and health supplement products. Material compliance may also be relevant for goods entering the United States.Can Chinese suppliers provide CE certification?Yes. Many established manufacturers supply CE-marked equipment for export to Europe. Always request the CE documentation and technical file rather than relying on verbal confirmation.Can Chinese manufacturers provide OEM services?Yes. Suppliers such as PacklineOEM ( https://www.packlineoem.com/ ) and PackingMachineOEM ( https://www.packingmachineoem.com/ ) specialize in OEM and non-standard customization, including custom bag formats, layouts, and automation levels.How much does a stick pack machine cost?Pricing varies widely by lane count, output speed, and automation level. Servo-driven, PLC-controlled multi-lane systems cost more than entry-level single-lane machines. Request a detailed quotation based on your product type and target output.How long is delivery?Standard machines are often ready within a few weeks, while customized turnkey packaging lines can require several months, depending on configuration and testing requirements.ConclusionChina's packaging machinery sector offers a wide range of capable manufacturers. Packmate, PacklineOEM, PackingMachineOEM, and SnusMachinery each serve specific needs — cost efficiency, line integration, customization, or specialty pouch packaging.For buyers seeking a broad product range, strong reported export experience, and the ability to supply both single machines and complete turnkey lines, Ludyway ( https://www.ludyway.com/ ) ranks first across the evaluation criteria used in this article. As with any supplier decision, buyers should independently verify all self-reported figures, request certifications, and conduct due diligence before purchase.

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