As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we reflect on the freedoms that define our nation and honor those who have sacrificed to protect them.

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate the ideals of liberty, democracy, and opportunity that have shaped our country’s history. While many families will gather for barbecues, parades, and fireworks, millions of hardworking Americans will spend the holiday on the job, keeping our nation moving.

The IAM Union is proud to represent workers who build, maintain, manufacture, transport, defend, and serve our country every day. Whether supporting our nation’s military, keeping our transportation systems running, manufacturing critical equipment, or providing essential services, IAM Union members play a vital role in strengthening America and our communities.

As our nation faces challenges and uncertain times, this anniversary is also a reminder that our greatest strength has always been our ability to stand together. While we may come from different backgrounds and hold different perspectives, we are stronger when we remain united by our shared commitment to freedom, democracy, and opportunity for all.

This Independence Day, we also pay tribute to the brave men and women of our Armed Forces, our veterans, first responders, and all those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation’s freedoms. Their service and sacrifice make it possible for us to enjoy the liberties we cherish today.

On behalf of the IAM Executive Council, thank you to our members and their families for everything you do. I wish you a safe, happy, and meaningful Independence Day.

In solidarity,

Brian Bryant

International President

The post Happy Independence Day! appeared first on IAM Union.

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