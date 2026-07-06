Turning Setbacks Into Success: Madera Students Honored by Valdez Educational Services

Jordan Quintana earned a scholarship for improvement in writing and math while balancing coursework and extracurriculars. He just finished 9th grade at Madera South High with Tutor/Mentor Katherine Valdez, Valdez Educational Services. Photo: Carl Dameron Stephanie Evans, ELO Tutor/Intervention Specialist at Valdez Educational Services, presents a $500 scholarship to Uriel Matias Salazar after completing 3rd grade at Sierra Vista Elementary. Chad Brammer stands behind. Celebrating student achievements in Madera Unified School District: (L-R) Prince Marshall (MUSD), Chad Brammer (Valdez Educational Services), Alyson Crafton (MUSD), and Aaron W. Valdez (VES CEO). Cecilia Gallegos, Mayor of Madera, congratulated Zachary Aguilar, a 3rd-grader at Cesar Chavez Elementary School. He was tutored by Valdez Educational Services.

MADERA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valdez Educational Services honored dozens of students for academic achievement at its fifth annual Celebration of Excellence, held recently at the Madera Municipal Golf Course. Valdez Educational Services awarded two $500 scholarships and recognized students, tutors and district staff for a year of academic gains.Chad Brammer, co-founder and president of Valdez Educational Services, welcomed an overflow crowd of family members, students, staff and Madera Unified School District (MUSD) leadership. He asked students to stand and be recognized, telling the audience,”… the evening is intended to celebrate their growth and effort over the past year.”Katherine Valdez, Tutor/Mentor and Intervention Specialist, presented the first $500 scholarship to Jordan Quintana, a student recognized for academic improvement in writing and mathematics, while balancing coursework with extracurricular activities. She said the award represented "not only recognition of past performance, but an investment in Jordan's future and potential."Jordan's mother told attendees that the family had seen a marked improvement in her son's confidence after months of study supported by the Valdez program.The second $500 scholarship was presented to Uriel Matias Salazar. His tutor/mentor was Stephanie Evans, who is an Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) Tutor and Intervention Specialist with Valdez Educational Services, who supports a third-grade English Language Learner classroom at Sierra Vista Elementary School.Evans began working with Uriel in December 2025, when he was struggling with foundational mathematics. By the time of the celebration, she said Uriel had grown significantly in self-confidence and math proficiency. Evans said she was extremely proud of Uriel’s progress.Valdez Educational Services' Madera-area Program Manager, Ernest Valdez, recognized the organization's tutors and mentors for their dedicated work throughout the year. Several parents credited Valdez tutors with helping their children succeed, including students with diverse learning needs, and described the relationship between families and Valdez staff as central to their children's progress.Alyson Crafton, director of student services at MUSD, thanked Valdez staff for their individualized approach to supporting students. "That's so unique and so dedicated to really knowing the child, the whole child," Crafton said. She also praised students directly for their commitment. "You work so hard in school and welcome these people into your home to work with you some more, because you want to get better," she said…prompting a round of applause from the audience.Katherine Valdez, a tutor/mentor and intervention specialist on the Valdez staff, said parent encouragement, school engagement and community advocacy all contribute to stronger academic outcomes for students. She went on to say that student growth is most sustainable when schools, families and community partners work together, framing the celebration as both a recognition of the year's achievements and a reaffirmation of continued investment in students.Chad Brammer ended the event by saying, "This Celebration of Excellence reflects our ongoing commitment to academic support models that help students build confidence, improve performance, and pursue future educational opportunities.”For more information, contact Eva Valdez at (909) 362-3620 or Info@ValdezEducation.com.About Valdez Educational ServicesValdez Educational Services provides tutoring, mentoring, and student support to improve academic outcomes across school districts, including San Bernardino Unified, Madera Unified, and Victorville Unified. Services are free when district-funded; otherwise, payment options are available, and scholarships are available for low-income families. Valdez Educational Services is headquartered in San Bernardino and has offices in Madera, CA.Valdez Educational ServicesValdez Educational Services offers customized educational solutions and support designed to meet the specific needs of students, families, foster families, schools, administrators, and districts. Our focus on achieving results centers on improving skills and developing attitudes, behaviors, and strategies that lead to academic success. Our students can expect our services to enhance their achievements and promote independence. Valdez Educational Services provides both in-person and online services nationwide.

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