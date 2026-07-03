URME United Introduces URMEVerse OS

New platform initiative follows major milestones in payments and strategic asset management.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- URME United today announced the introduction of URMEVerse OS , a next-generation digital platform initiative designed to unify the organization’s expanding ecosystem of financial technology, business services, education, artificial intelligence, and member resources into one connected experience.The announcement follows several significant organizational milestones, including the launch of member onboarding for the Paymenture Visa Infinite Card Program, continued expansion of the Piety PayChain and Wealth & Legacy Division, and the advancement of the organization’s strategic tangible asset reserve initiative.The Paymenture Visa Infinite Card Program is now prepared to begin onboarding qualified members, providing integrated payment capabilities designed to support the growing URME ecosystem.URME United also confirmed receipt of its initial precious metals acquisition as part of its long-term reserve strategy. The organization is completing a long-term strategic asset management agreement supporting the stewardship, verification, and administration of precious metals, diamonds, and other approved reserve assets. In accordance with confidentiality obligations and security considerations, the identities of strategic asset partners will remain undisclosed.URMEVerse OS represents the next phase of URME United’s long-term technology strategy. Designed as a modular digital platform, URMEVerse OS will integrate member identity, digital wallets, business services, payroll technologies, education, artificial intelligence, payment solutions, and asset stewardship into one unified operating environment.“URMEVerse OS represents the culmination of years of planning and innovation,” said Michael Breault, Founder and Chairman of URME United. “Our vision has always been to simplify the member experience by bringing powerful technologies and services together into one connected ecosystem that creates opportunity, strengthens community, and supports long-term growth.”John Sanders, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Responsible financial stewardship remains central to everything we build. As we continue expanding our financial infrastructure and strategic reserve initiatives, our focus remains on transparency, disciplined growth, and creating a sustainable foundation for future generations of members.”Mark Breault, Chief Technology Officer, commented, “URMEVerse OS is the technology foundation that will unify our expanding ecosystem through a modular architecture built for long-term scalability. By integrating payments, business services, education, artificial intelligence, and digital asset technologies into a single platform, we are creating an experience designed to evolve alongside our members and strategic partners.”Additional announcements regarding URMEVerse OS and future platform capabilities will be released as development milestones are achieved.About URME UnitedURME United is developing a member-focused ecosystem that integrates financial technology, business services, education, digital payments, asset stewardship, and artificial intelligence through its expanding URMEVerse platform. The organization’s mission is to empower members, businesses, and communities through innovation, collaboration, and responsible long-term growth.

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