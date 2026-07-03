Structure Fire
July 03, 2026
Sheriff's Office
TOWN OF DUNKIRK BARN FIRE
Madison, WI. July 3, 2026 – On Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 6:06 pm, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with multiple fire departments responded to 2218 Schroeder Ln. in the town of Dunkirk for a large barn that was on fire.
The barn contained several vehicles. The barn and the vehicles are considered a total loss. The estimated loss at this time is approximately $185,000. No injuries were sustained and no animals harmed.
The source of the fire is unknown but the state fire marshal will be conducting follow up today to make a determination.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.