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Structure Fire

July 03, 2026
Sheriff's Office

TOWN OF DUNKIRK BARN FIRE

 

Madison, WI. July 3, 2026 – On Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 6:06 pm, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with multiple fire departments responded to 2218 Schroeder Ln. in the town of Dunkirk for a large barn that was on fire.  

 

The barn contained several vehicles. The barn and the vehicles are considered a total loss. The estimated loss at this time is approximately $185,000.  No injuries were sustained and no animals harmed.

 

The source of the fire is unknown but the state fire marshal will be conducting follow up today to make a determination.

 

 

 

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Structure Fire

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