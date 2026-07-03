Structure Fire

July 03, 2026

Sheriff's Office

TOWN OF DUNKIRK BARN FIRE

Madison, WI. July 3, 2026 – On Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 6:06 pm, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with multiple fire departments responded to 2218 Schroeder Ln. in the town of Dunkirk for a large barn that was on fire.

The barn contained several vehicles. The barn and the vehicles are considered a total loss. The estimated loss at this time is approximately $185,000. No injuries were sustained and no animals harmed.

The source of the fire is unknown but the state fire marshal will be conducting follow up today to make a determination.