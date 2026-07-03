Judgment due in Lyra McKee murder trial

Judgment will be handed down in Belfast Crown Court today (Friday 3 July) in the long-running trial of three men accused of murdering freelance journalist and NUJ member Lyra McKee.

Lyra died after being shot as she stood close to police vehicles while observing disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019.

Lyra McKee. © Private

The horrific incident happened while an MTV crew were filming in the area for a documentary that included interviews with members of Saoradh, the dissident republican party.

Several petrol bombs had been directed at police and a car was set on fire during terrifying scenes that culminated in four shots being fired towards officers.

The prosecution in the contested Crown Court case contends the shots were aimed and deliberate.

The non-jury trial, involving nine defendants in total, lasted almost two years in truncated hearings. Evidence concluded on 16 April.

Between them nine men faced 52 charges, including rioting, which were all denied.

In reserving judgment, the trial judge Mrs Justice Smyth said: "It's important to note that each of the defendants is entitled to be treated separately. Each offence with which they are charged has to be considered separately and for that reason I can't give a date at this stage for the final judgement."

Three Derry men are accused of murder: Paul McIntyre, (58) of Kells Walk; Peter Cavanagh (37) of Mary Street; and Jordan Devine (25) of Bishop Street.

The prosecution's case is that they accompanied a lone gunman to a firing point on the night of the murder, and encouraged or assisted him.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the death of Lyra McKee.

The non-jury trial opened in May 2024.

In February, Mrs Justice Smyth rejected a defence application that there was no case to answer.

Six other men from Derry face charges including rioting and throwing a petrol bomb.

They are: Joseph Barr (37) of Sandringham Drive; Jude McCrory (28) of Gartan Square; Joseph Anthony Campbell (25) of Goshaden Cottages; Patrick Anthony Gallagher (33) of John Field Place; Kieran George McCool (57) of Ballymagowan Gardens; and Christopher Joseph Gillen (45) of Balbane Pass.

All deny the charges. None of the accused gave evidence.

Another defendant, William Patrick Elliott (58) formerly of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry, died last year.

NUJ members and McKee family members at the 2019 Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) May Day rally. © Kevin Cooper

The NUJ will be represented at today's hearing by Séamus Dooley, assistant general secretary, and Kevin Cooper, Belfast & District branch acting chair, who has been a union observer at a number of hearings.

Kevin Cooper, NUJ Belfast & District branch acting chair, said:

"This has been a traumatic period for the family, partner and friends of Lyra. Our thoughts are with them all especially Lyra’s family, who have been tenacious in demanding justice for Lyra. They have waited for a long time for judgment in this case and over two years have had to listen to the most awful, chilling evidence."

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

"On a day like this we are reminded of what we have lost. Lyra was a shining star with so much to offer. As this chapter closes we continue to mourn Lyra but will also take time to celebrate her remarkable contribution to journalism."

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"I know that every NUJ member will join me in extending solidarity to the family, friends and colleagues of Lyra, and to all who knew and admired her during her short, eventful life. The wider NUJ family will hold them in our thoughts as we have done throughout this difficult process."

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