Solid Ground Electric Announces Expansion, Seeks Qualified Journeymen Electricians

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking continued business growth, Solid Ground Electric outlines its residential service activity and hiring interest for qualified journeyman-level tradespeople as local project demand continues across homes, repairs, upgrades, and emergency service needs. Hiring plans reflect steady call volume for installations, troubleshooting, and scheduled home electrical work.Serving residents across Omaha, NE, the business delivers exemplary residential electrician work, including repairs, upgrades, installations, troubleshooting, emergency calls, and system improvements connected to safer daily power use. Service information also references licensed and insured work, 24/7 emergency response, and a one-year workmanship warranty covering parts installed.Built around active residential job sites, Solid Ground Electric is offering electrician positions within a growing, thriving operation for qualified Journeyman Electricians. These roles involve service calls, installations, changeouts, repair needs, and related field duties. Role relevance centers on practical home electrical tasks, clean jobsite conduct, clear communication, and work aligned with documented safety and workmanship standards.Covering Omaha, NE, service materials identify Electrical Services that include residential installations, electrical troubleshooting, panel upgrades, outlet and switch repair, generator installation, pool and spa connections, circuit installations, EV charging preparation, and emergency response for urgent electrical concerns. Public service details also describe more than 15 years of field experience behind the business.For more information about Solid Ground Electric's residential electrical services, visit the company's website or contact its office using the information below.Company Background:Solid Ground Electric is a family-owned business founded in 2022 and backed by more than 15 years of field experience. Licensed and insured operations, 24/7 availability, and customer feedback have helped establish its presence among property owners throughout the Omaha area.Company name: Solid Ground ElectricAddress: 8212 Boyd StCity: OmahaState: NEZip code: 68134Phone: (402) 730-9647

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