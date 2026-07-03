CJ Rapp to Appear on Impact Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CJ Rapp, founder of Eco Village Co-op and a cooperative housing developer, environmental activist, and digital marketing innovator, is set to appear on Impact Makers TV, where he will share insights on developing community-owned housing systems and using digital marketing to support mission-driven initiatives.Impact Makers TV is a documentary-style TV series built around individual stories that have impacted lives. It follows the people who are actively building, not just talking about ideas, but putting them into practice in business, technology, education, health, and community development. Each episode focuses on what was built, why it matters, and how it actually works in the real world. Not as theory, but as lived experience.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode, Rapp will explore how communities can transform housing and climate challenges into practical local projects through cooperative ownership, intergenerational cohousing, and structured digital outreach. He will also discuss his quad/fourplex housing model and the importance of creating repeatable systems that others can adopt.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Impact Makers TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Rapp's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.impactmakerstv.com/cj-rapp

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