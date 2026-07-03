Arthur Lih to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur Lih, inventor and founder of LifeVac, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on choking awareness, emergency preparedness, and the importance of acting confidently when every second counts.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In his episode, Lih will explore how preparation and education can improve emergency response during choking incidents. He breaks down why proper training, understanding standard choking protocols, and having backup solutions available can help people respond with greater confidence.Viewers will walk away with practical insights into reducing preventable choking-related emergencies through awareness and preparedness.Arthur's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/arthur-lih

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