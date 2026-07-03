Robert Witt to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Witt, professionally known as Bobby Joe Witt, a professional musician, music producer, audio engineer, and founder of XRevelation Studios, is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where he will share insights on using music production and creative media to inspire others through faith.Kingdom Creators TV is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who’ve navigated trials, setbacks, and zuncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Witt will explore his journey from hardship, addiction, and pain to building a music ministry and production business, while discussing how faith, creativity, and perseverance can help people discover and live out their purpose.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Kingdom Creators TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Bobby Joe’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/bobby-joe-witt

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