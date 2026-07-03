A' Landscape Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards

A' Landscape Design Awards 2026 invites landscape architects, garden designers and urban planners from around the world.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards. The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards are open for entries by Landscape Designers , Urban Planners, Garden Designers, Municipalities, Landscape Design Companies, Horticulturists, Botanical Garden Designers, Park and Recreation Planners, Ecological Restoration Specialists, Landscape Architects, Environmental Designers, Public Space Designers, Landscape Contractors, Landscape Management Companies, Landscape Design Consultancies, Landscape Design Innovation, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Projects completed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase includes a complimentary preliminary evaluation, Landscape Designers, Urban Planners, Garden Designers, Municipalities, Landscape Design Companies, Horticulturists, Botanical Garden Designers, Park and Recreation Planners, Ecological Restoration Specialists, Landscape Architects, Environmental Designers, Public Space Designers, Landscape Contractors, Landscape Management Companies, Landscape Design Consultancies, Landscape Design Innovation, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Landscape Design Awards , and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Landscape Design Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in landscape planning and garden design, the A' Landscape Design Awards support a broader mission of creating healthier, more sustainable and inspiring outdoor environments. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By celebrating innovative landscape projects that improve biodiversity, environmental quality and public wellbeing, the competition encourages designers, municipalities and organizations to advance responsible landscape design practices worldwide.Landscape Design Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Landscape Design Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards : Landscape Designs, Public Parks, Residential Gardens, Urban Plazas, Campus Designs, Green Roofs, Waterfront Developments, Eco-Parks, Botanical Gardens and More. Landscape Design Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/62 Award for Good Landscape DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Landscape Design Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Landscape Design Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards.Landscape Design Entry & WinnersPress Members, landscape professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=62 to see past winners of the A' International Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/62 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize excellence across all fields of design, architecture and innovation. By showcasing outstanding projects from around the world, the competition helps increase awareness of good design while encouraging creativity, sustainability and professional excellence. Through international recognition and comprehensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards motivate designers, organizations and brands to develop projects that enrich communities, improve environments and contribute positively to society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Landscape Planning and Garden Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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