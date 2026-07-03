A' Pet Care Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award

A' Pet Care Design Awards 2026 invites designers, brands and manufacturers creating innovative products for companion animals worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards. The A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards are open for entries by Pet Care Designers , Animal Toy Designers, Pet Supply Manufacturers, Pet Care Brands, Veterinary Product Designers, Animal Nutrition Consultants, Pet Accessory Designers, Pet Furniture Designers, Animal Health Product Manufacturers, Pet Grooming Product Designers, Animal Welfare Organizations, Industrial Designers, Pet Supply Producers, Manufacturers of Products for Animals, Packaging Designers, Pet Care Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were professionally developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase includes a complimentary preliminary evaluation, Pet Care Designers, Animal Toy Designers, Pet Supply Manufacturers, Pet Care Brands, Veterinary Product Designers, Animal Nutrition Consultants, Pet Accessory Designers, Pet Furniture Designers, Animal Health Product Manufacturers, Pet Grooming Product Designers, Animal Welfare Organizations, Industrial Designers, Pet Supply Producers, Manufacturers of Products for Animals, Packaging Designers, Pet Care Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Pet Care Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Pet Care Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in pet product design, the A' Pet Care Design Awards support a broader mission of improving the wellbeing of companion animals through thoughtful and responsible innovation. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By celebrating products that enhance comfort, safety, health and enrichment for animals, the competition encourages designers, brands and manufacturers to develop solutions that contribute positively to both pets and their owners while promoting good design practices worldwide.Pet Care Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Pet Care Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards : Pet Food, Pet Apparel, Pet Beds, Feeding Bowls, Litter Boxes, Pet Carriers, Grooming Tools, Toys and More. Pet Care Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/47 Award for Good Pet Care DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Pet Care Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Pet Care Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards.Pet Care Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, pet industry professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=47 to see past winners of the A' International Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/47 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize outstanding achievements across all fields of design, innovation and creativity. By highlighting exceptional projects from around the world, the competition promotes awareness of good design while encouraging higher standards of functionality, sustainability and user experience. Through international recognition and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards inspire designers, companies and brands to develop meaningful products and projects that improve everyday life and contribute positively to society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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