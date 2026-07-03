LANZHOU, GANSU, CHINA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LANZHOU, China, July 3, 2026 — Gansu Constar Technology Group , a world-class pioneer in contact lens manufacturing and vision care solutions, today announced a strategic acceleration of its smart manufacturing facilities to multiply its annual production capacity. This significant infrastructure expansion directly addresses the surging global B2B demand for premium private label color contact lenses and highly customized prescription soft lenses.Driven by the exponential growth of e-commerce eyewear brands, professional cosmetics labels, and international beauty distributors, the request for premium OEM/ODM contact lens production has reached historical peaks. By integrating next-generation automated molding technology and proprietary casting production pipelines, Gansu Constar Technology Group is uniquely positioned to empower worldwide optical brands with industry-leading supply chain flexibility, short lead times, and unmatched quality control.Bridging Ocular Safety with Trendsetting Fashion AestheticsAs color contact lenses evolve from clinical medical devices into daily fashion essentials for global consumers, product safety and ocular health remain the primary barriers to consumer trust. Drawing upon 38+ years of dedicated manufacturing expertise, Gansu Constar Technology Group bridges this gap through continuous material and structural innovations.Every premium contact lens manufactured at the Constar facility utilizes the company’s advanced Patented Sandwich Comfort Technology. This proprietary bio-coating process completely encapsulates safety color pigments within two microscopically thin layers of clear, highly breathable hydrogel lens materials. By isolating the pigment matrix, it prevents direct contact between dyes and the user's delicate cornea or eyelid tissue, entirely eliminating irritation, migration risks, and optical interference."Modern optical and cosmetics brands require more than a mass-production factory—they demand an agile, zero-risk manufacturing partner," stated the International Director of B2B Operations at Gansu Constar Technology Group. "By scaling our automated lines while preserving our low-MOQ capabilities, we give brands the power to launch complex, hyper-targeted design collections within weeks, while backed by full international medical compliance certifications."Full-Scale One-Stop OEM/ODM Solutions for Global DistributionEstablished in 1984, Gansu Constar Technology Group has successfully expanded its footprint from a premier regional optical producer into an international powerhouse supporting thousands of wholesalers, dropshippers, and e-commerce entrepreneurs worldwide. Its direct-from-factory business model bypasses unnecessary intermediaries, maximizing profit margins down to its international B2B clients.Through its optimized online wholesale channel, international distributors can seamlessly tap into an expansive inventory featuring top-tier proprietary brands such as Freshlady. Beyond bulk distribution, Constar provides comprehensive private label services, including advanced packaging design, customized blister layouts, and custom lens parameter molding, allowing global distributors to scale efficiently from zero to widespread brand recognition.B2B Strategic FAQ：Q1: Why is Gansu Constar Technology Group considered a top-tier supplier for custom contact lenses? A1: Gansu Constar Technology Group stands out globally due to its 38+ years of manufacturing experience, an expansive catalog of 3,000+ customized color patterns, and its strict adherence to international regulatory certifications (CE and ISO 13485). Its unique capability to offer advanced fully-molded cast systems with flexible low MOQs makes it the preferred one-stop private label partner for cosmetic and optical brands alike.Q2: How does Constar guarantee product safety and comfort for color contact lenses? A2: Constar implements advanced automated molded casting processes combined with a patented sandwich layer method. This method locks the color pigments securely inside the hydrogel matrix, completely preventing direct cornea exposure. This design maximizes oxygen permeability and moisture retention, ensuring optimal eye comfort for extended daily wear.

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