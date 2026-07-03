State Treasurer Highlights Year-End Progress on Returning Unclaimed Property to Nebraskans

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LINCOLN — Nebraska State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg is urging Nebraskans to check for unclaimed property as the state prepares to close out another year of returning millions of dollars to residents.

“The unclaimed property overseen by the Treasurer’s Office doesn’t belong to the state — it belongs to our state’s residents,” Spellerberg said. “Our mission is to reconnect Nebraskans with their unclaimed assets and to make the process as easy as possible.”

As of late November, the Nebraska Unclaimed Property Program had returned approximately $260 million to rightful owners since the program’s inception. Recent returns have ranged from small utility refunds to five-figure stock accounts.

History and Purpose

State law requires companies to turn over dormant assets to the Treasurer’s Office, which safeguards them until the rightful owner or heirs make a valid claim.

The Unclaimed Property Program handles a variety of financial assets, including but not limited to:

– Dormant checking and savings accounts;

– Uncashed payroll or vendor checks;

– Stock certificates, dividends, and mutual funds;

– Contents of safe deposit boxes;

– Utility and rent deposits; and

– Life insurance payments.

Safe deposit box contents are inventoried and kept secure. Some items may be auctioned if unclaimed following the statutory holding period, with proceeds credited to the owner’s claim. Real estate, vehicles, and state tax refunds are not part of the program.

Recent Activity & Impact

Year to date, the Unclaimed Property Division has returned $16,277,186 across 16,487 claims.

“Checking the Unclaimed Property website should be a year-end priority for Nebraskans,” said Unclaimed Property Director Meaghan Aguirre. “Search your name and names of your family members. It only takes a minute — and you may find money you were missing.”

How to Check for Unclaimed Property

Nebraska residents should visit the state’s official unclaimed property website at NebraskaLostCash.nebraska.gov. There’s never a fee to search or claim your property. Just enter your name or business name to search. If there’s a match, you can begin the free claim process online.

Individuals who have lived in multiple states should use the multi-state search portal managed by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA): MissingMoney.com. This site allows users to search participating states simultaneously.

For questions, call (877) 572-9688 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT).