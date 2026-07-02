Air Quality Health Alert
‼️Air Quality Health Alert‼️
The air quality today, Thursday July 2, is extremely dangerous.
Public Health Recommendations:
🛋️Please stay indoors! This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and older adults.
😷If you need to go outside, wear a mask.
➡ Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present and is making you ill.
Free KN-95 masks are available at Montrose County Public Health located at 1845 S. Townsend Ave Montrose and at West End Public Health.
Be informed:
✅ Check current air quality conditions at AirNow.gov or Fire.AirNow.gov
✅ Check local east and west end Montrose County air quality monitors at https://montrosecounty.net/1275/Air-Quality-Monitors
✅ Sign up to receive Montrose County Alerts at www.montrosecounty.net/alerts
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