Air Quality Health Alert

‼️Air Quality Health Alert‼️

The air quality today, Thursday July 2, is extremely dangerous.

Public Health Recommendations:

🛋️Please stay indoors! This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and older adults.

😷If you need to go outside, wear a mask.

➡ Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present and is making you ill.

Free KN-95 masks are available at Montrose County Public Health located at 1845 S. Townsend Ave Montrose and at West End Public Health.

Be informed:

✅ Check current air quality conditions at AirNow.gov or Fire.AirNow.gov

✅ Check local east and west end Montrose County air quality monitors at https://montrosecounty.net/1275/Air-Quality-Monitors

✅ Sign up to receive Montrose County Alerts at www.montrosecounty.net/alerts