PRE-EVACUATION NOTICE: Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued a Pre-Evacuation notice for properties in evacuation zone 34, which includes the area south of the P77 Road/Cimarron Road intersection and properties on P77 Road one mile north of the intersection. Cimarron State Wildlife Area will be closed to all public access until the pre-evacuation status is lifted.

All individuals in this area should PREPARE for future evacuations. An evacuation order could come at any time.

View the Evacuation Map here:

https://maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html...

There is currently NOT an evacuation order in place for this zone. You are advised there may be an evacuation order in the future and you should start preparing in event an evacuation order is issued. Fire and law enforcement personnel are working in this area to provide specific information about when to leave.

If you need assistance on making an evacuation plan and go-kit, visit Ready.gov/Plan

For official fire information visit the Gold Mountain Fire or call the Official Fire Hotline at: 970-325-3056.

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AVISO DE PRE-EVACUACIÓN: La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Montrose ha emitido un aviso de pre-evacuación para las propiedades ubicadas en la zona de evacuación 34, que incluye el área al sur de la intersección de P77 Road y Cimarron Road, así como las propiedades ubicadas en P77 Road hasta una milla al norte de dicha intersección. El Área Estatal de Vida Silvestre de Cimarron permanecerá cerrada al acceso público hasta que se levante el estado de pre-evacuación.

Todas las personas que se encuentren en esta área deben PREPARARSE para posibles evacuaciones futuras. Una orden de evacuación podría emitirse en cualquier momento.

Consulte el mapa de evacuación aquí:

https://maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html...

Actualmente NO existe una orden de evacuación para esta zona. Se le informa que podría emitirse una orden de evacuación en el futuro y debe comenzar a prepararse en caso de que se emita dicha orden. El personal de bomberos y las fuerzas del orden están trabajando en esta área para proporcionar información específica sobre cuándo será necesario evacuar.

Si necesita ayuda para elaborar un plan de evacuación y preparar un kit de emergencia, visite Ready.gov/Plan.

Para obtener información oficial sobre el incendio, visite la página oficial de Facebook de Gold Mountain Fire en: https://www.facebook.com/GoldMountainFire o llame a la línea directa oficial del incendio al: 970-325-3056.