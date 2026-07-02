Eldorado Convenience Center floor reopens July 14

Graphic and photo: The freshly resurfaced concrete floor at the Eldorado Convenience Center is in the curing stages and will be available for use beginning July 14. Until then, guests will be directed by staff to an alternate location onsite to unload materials.

SANTA FE, N.M., July 2, 2026—The Santa Fe County Eldorado Solid Waste Convenience Center, located at 28736 U.S. Highway 285, in Eldorado, is undergoing improvements as part of its regular maintenance. Work on the concrete floor used to dump waste is nearly complete, and the floor will be fully operational and open beginning July 14.

Until then, guests will be directed by staff to an alternate location onsite to unload materials.

Beginning July 14, guests may dump waste directly onto the tipping floor once again. The Eldorado Convenience Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

As a reminder, all County solid waste convenience centers will be closed Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day, but will remain open for their regular business hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Visit the updated convenience center web page for more information.