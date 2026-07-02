Water usage and low water pressure

The Town has been made aware of some concerns over low water pressure in some areas of town. This is due to the recent weather and the increased water usage that comes with extreme heat.

Please be mindful of your water usage in the coming days, especially for non-essential uses such as lawn sprinklers and washing of vehicles.

Town officials are evaluating the potential need to initiate an odd/even water ban. If a ban of any kind is put in place, that information will be shared through the Town's social media and through the Town Newsflash system.