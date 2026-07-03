R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations Launches Redesigned Website Featuring Expanded Couri's Columns Media Platform

R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations unveils a redesigned website with an expanded Couri's Columns platform for editorial visibility.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, highlighted by an expanded focus on Couri's Columns , a publishing platform designed to showcase businesses, brands, organizations, and thought leaders through original editorial content and media exposure opportunities.The redesigned website reflects more than five decades of R. Couri Hay's experience in journalism, public relations, publishing, and media. Best known as a publicist, columnist, editor, television personality, and communications strategist, Hay has spent his career helping shape conversations across luxury, culture, philanthropy, hospitality, fashion, business, and public affairs. The new website brings those strengths together in a modern platform that serves both clients and readers seeking access to influential stories, personalities, and organizations.At the center of the redesign is Couri's Columns, a growing editorial destination that features profiles, interviews, commentary, business insights, travel features, luxury lifestyle coverage, philanthropic initiatives, and thought leadership content. The platform creates opportunities for companies, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, authors, hospitality brands, medical professionals, attorneys, and public figures to share their stories with an engaged audience while strengthening their digital visibility.Unlike traditional advertising, editorial placements within Couri's Columns provide organizations with a credibility-focused opportunity to communicate their expertise, accomplishments, initiatives, and industry perspectives through professionally developed content. The platform is designed to help businesses and organizations increase brand awareness while benefiting from association with a respected New York media personality and public relations professional. The website positions Couri's Columns as both a content destination and a strategic communications resource for organizations seeking additional exposure.The redesigned site also includes expanded information about the firm's public relations services, client industries, media expertise, and the history of R. Couri Hay's career in journalism and communications. Founded in 1990, the agency has become widely recognized as one of the top public relations firms in New York , providing strategic media relations, reputation management, and communications counsel for clients across a wide range of industries. Visitors can explore the firm's work across luxury brands, cultural institutions, nonprofits, healthcare, legal services, hospitality, real estate, fashion, and business sectors.For more than 50 years, Hay has maintained a visible presence in New York media and culture, building relationships across journalism, publishing, television, arts, philanthropy, and business. The redesigned website was created to better reflect that legacy while providing new opportunities for organizations seeking visibility through both public relations and editorial storytelling.The newly redesigned website, including the expanded Couri's Columns platform, is now live at rcourihay.com.About R. Couri Hay Creative Public RelationsR. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations is a New York City public relations firm specializing in media relations, strategic communications, reputation management, luxury brand publicity, celebrity representation, and thought leadership. Founded by R. Couri Hay, the firm serves luxury, philanthropy, art, celebrities, fashion, hospitality, beauty, healthcare, retail, legal, real estate, and tech throughout New York City and beyond. Known for its decades-long media relationships and editorial expertise, the firm helps clients build credibility, visibility, and lasting influence through strategic communications and earned media.

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