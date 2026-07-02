Free Well Water Testing Clinics in Southeast Minnesota

Residents in Southeast Minnesota can get their private well water tested for free at upcoming nitrate testing clinics hosted area Soil and Water Conservation Districts in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

Nitrate contamination is one of the most common threats to drinking water in rural Minnesota. It’s colorless, odorless, and tasteless. But at high levels, it poses serious health risks, particularly for infants and pregnant women.

Contamination is most common in agricultural regions with sandy soils, karst geology, or fractured bedrock aquifers. Wells that are shallow, damaged, or older are especially vulnerable.

Federal health guidelines consider water with nitrate levels above 10 mg/L unsafe to drink.

The Minnesota Department of Health recommends annual testing for nitrate and other contaminants in all private wells. Municipal water supplies are tested and treated regularly, but private well owners are responsible for their own water safety.

Testing your water is quick, easy, and confidential. Just follow these steps:

Run your cold tap for 5–10 minutes Collect at least one cup of water in a clean, sealed container Keep the sample cool Bring it to the clinic during open hours

These events are made possible through Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund. Clinic attendees receive on-the-spot results and personalized guidance at no cost.

Protecting Minnesota’s drinking water resources has been a defining priority of the Walz administration, reflected in sustained support for practical, locally driven conservation. A cornerstone of that work is the Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program, which has certified more than 1.3 million acres of farmland in practices that reduce runoff, protect waterways, and strengthen long‑term soil health. This progress demonstrates the administration’s commitment to safeguarding Minnesota’s natural resources while supporting farmers and rural communities.

Southeast Minnesota Well Water Testing Clinics

Winona County Fair

July 10, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

July 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

506 W 6th St

St. Charles

Wabasha County Fair

July 17, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

99 Coulee Way

Wabasha

Fillmore County Fair

July 22-24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day

413 Fillmore St E

Preston

Olmsted County Fair-Graham Park

July 30, noon-3 p.m.

July 31, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

1403 3rd Ave SE

Rochester

Goodhue County Fair

Aug. 13, noon-4 p.m.

Aug. 14, noon-4 p.m.

44279 County 6 Blvd

Zumbrota

###

Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

cynthia.moothart@state.mn.us

651-420-2637