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County K Road Improvements Planned

St. Croix County, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), is developing plans to improve approximately 1 mile of County K from 140th Street to Prairie Road in the city of New Richmond and towns of Richmond and Stanton in St. Croix County. Design work is currently underway with final plans expected in the fall of 2027. Construction is anticipated to take place in summer 2028.

The purpose of the project is to preserve the roadway asset and minimize the overall life cycle cost of the corridor to maintain a safe and efficient transportation system. This will be accomplished by improving the deteriorating pavement surface and improving existing drainage elements.

Project improvements would involve:

  • Pulverizing the existing pavement
  • Placing a new hot mix asphalt pavement
  • Minor slope grading
  • Drainage improvements
  • Spot curb and gutter
  • Pavement marking
  • Other incidental work necessary to complete the project

In addition to this project, the County will be undertaking a separate project to reconstruct CTH K from Prairie Road to 170th Street within the 2028 construction season.

Public Involvement Meeting

A public involvement meeting was held on March 16, 2026, at the New Richmond Civic Center. Community members had the opportunity to review project information, view exhibits, and speak with project staff.

More About this Project

Traffic control

County K will be closed to through traffic and a detour route will be provided. County K will be detoured using WIS 65, WIS 64, and County T. Access to residential properties and businesses located within the project limits will be open/maintained during construction.

Real estate

Minimal right-of-way (FEE) or temporary easements (TLE) will be required in select areas to construct the project. Acquisitions of minor FEE and temporary interests are expected, and preliminary impacts are shown on the exhibits.  A member of the real estate team will contact affected property owners.

Project schedule

Timeline Milestone
Spring 2026 Public Informational Meeting Monday, March 16, 2026
Spring – Summer 2026

Complete preliminary plans

Complete environmental document
Winter 2026 / Spring 2027

Finalize acquisition documents

Begin real estate acquisition
Fall 2027 Finalize design plans
Summer 2028 Construction


Project Location Details

  • WisDOT I.D. 8941-05-73
  • New Richmond - Jewett
  • 140th Street to Prairie Road
  • CTH K - St. Croix County

Map showing the County K improvement project between 140th Street and Prairie Road near New RichmondContact Information

  • Crystal Raleigh - St. Croix County Highway Engineer
  • Jeff Abramson, PE - Design Consultant Project Manager

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County K Road Improvements Planned

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