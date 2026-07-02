Congratulations to the NAVINSGEN Class of 2026!

The Office of the Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) congratulates several of our dedicated staff members for not only showing commitment to their work, but also to their respective academic disciplines with the recent completion of their degrees in 2026. These focused personnel balanced their mission requirements with rigorous academic pursuits, and their success is a testament to their commitment to continuous learning and excellence. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our recent graduates. Congratulations to: Dr. Karen Bonaby, who earned a doctor of education in human and organizational learning from The George Washington University.

Commander Andrew Regalado earned a doctor of philosophy in industrial and organizational psychology, and Legalman Petty Officer 1st Class (LN1) Sergio Fernandez earned a master's degree in history, both from Liberty University.

Chief Petty Officer (YNC) Caaleb Johnson-Burroughs earned a bachelor's degree in liberal arts, and Petty Officer 1st Class (LS1) Ian Agner earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. Both graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

LCDR Kyle Corbett earned a master's degree in public administration and policy from American University.

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