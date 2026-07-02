Airmen refine combat marksmanship during live-fire training

FORT BRAGG, N.C.-- The crack of live-fire training echoed across the range at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as Airmen from the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron refined the weapons skills required to operate alongside ground forces in contested environments.

The training was conducted to enhance combat readiness and maintain proficiency with assigned weapons systems, reinforcing the critical skills needed to effectively integrate with ground maneuver forces.

“Training like this is essential to meet readiness requirements for our on-call force,” said Lt Col Ryan Meiergerd, 18 Air Support Operations Group deputy commander. “In fact, this training is mandatory for all Air Support Operations Squadrons within our formation and sets the bar high for the basic Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR) skills needed to operate effectively in an unknown environment. Our squadrons train specifically for upcoming deployments, but we also spend time training for those catch all skills that enable our Airmen to operate effectively regardless of the area of responsibility (AOR) they are tasked to. This is one of those basic skills we train extensively throughout the tactical air control party (TACP) pipeline and continue to aggressively hone within the squadron to minimize risk to force when deployed. The more challenging we can make our training regimen at home, the better prepared our forces are in the deployed environment.”

During the training, TACP specialists engaged moving targets and executed live-fire scenarios designed to increase proficiency with their assigned weapons systems. The exercises challenged Airmen to apply marksmanship fundamentals in dynamic conditions, while reinforcing tactical effectiveness in realistic environments.

“The objective was to expose Airmen to small-arms dynamic target engagement,” said Capt Zach Smagowicz, 14 ASOS flight commander. “Marksmanship is one of our commander’s top priorities. I want higher headquarters to understand that our TACP Airmen are maintaining lethality as a weapons system at the lowest tactical level. The more advocacy and support we can obtain from higher headquarters for modern training solutions like marathon targets, the more we improve the joint force as a whole and reduce the strain felt by the squadron.”

Airmen engaged targets at extended distances and refined techniques for tracking moving targets with both primary and secondary weapon systems, building skills necessary to operate alongside ground maneuver forces in dynamic environments.

“Our main goal was to push the flight to adapt to advanced engagement scenarios, specifically focusing on precision marksmanship at distance and tracking moving targets with both the M4 and M18,” said Maj Joshua Woodruff, 14 ASOS director of operations. “This underpins our squadron’s mission by building a more agile force capable of delivering precise small arms effects when required.”

As TACP Airmen, members of the 14th ASOS are required to integrate directly with ground maneuver forces and operate in environments, where survivability and precision are equally critical. The training provided Airmen an opportunity to refine advanced marksmanship techniques, while strengthening the skills necessary to support joint operations.

“As TACP, our mission requires us to embed directly with ground maneuver forces,” Woodruff said. “Here at the 14th ASOS, we support the 82nd Airborne Division. Training on moving targets and extended distances with our primary and secondary weapon systems ensures that we can seamlessly integrate into the ground commander's scheme of maneuver. We must be able to hold our own in a firefight, while simultaneously controlling airspace and directing close air support.”

That mission set drives a focus on refining the core technical skills required to effectively employ weapons systems in dynamic environments.

“Our Airmen are refining critical technical skills such as target lead and tracking for moving threats, as well as ballistic compensation for long-range engagements,” Woodruff said. “Mastering these competencies ensures that our TACP can provide accurate, lethal fires in dynamic environments, where targets rarely remain static. This precision is a direct contributor to mission success by ensuring we can neutralize threats quickly and efficiently. It increases the capabilities we bring to the joint force.”

Beyond improving weapons proficiency, the exercises challenged Airmen to make decisions under pressure, while maintaining the discipline required to safely and effectively employ their weapons systems. The increased complexity of each scenario reinforced the importance of mastering fundamental skills before progressing to more advanced engagements.

“Executing advanced engagements, such as tracking moving targets and firing at extended distances, requires strict adherence to weapons safety and tactical fundamentals,” Woodruff said. “This level of training reinforces discipline by demanding focus and precision under pressure. It brings home the fact that readiness is not just a baseline requirement, but a continuous pursuit of excellence and accountability.”

The training culminated in a focus on precision marksmanship at extended distances and engaging moving targets with both primary and secondary weapon systems, strengthening Airmen’s ability to operate in dynamic and contested environments.

“The main takeaway is that there is no substitute for realistic, high-stress training,” Woodruff said. “This advanced marksmanship training is a direct investment in the lethality and survivability of our team. When embedding with joint ground forces, there's a high chance of operating in austere and dangerous environments. This training ensures that before we ever have to call in an airstrike, we are fully capable of dominating the close fight. We want people to know that when our squadron deploys, we are sending a well-trained and disciplined force that is prepared for modern combat.”