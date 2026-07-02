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18 FLORIDA ATTORNEYS DISCIPLINED: BOMBS, FORGERIES, ELECTION INTERFERENCE

A failed plot to set off a bomb near the Chinese embassy in Washington D.C., the forging of a dead client’s signature and a former Trump attorney’s indictment on charges tied to election interference are among the reasons Florida attorneys faced discipline from the state Supreme Court.

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18 FLORIDA ATTORNEYS DISCIPLINED: BOMBS, FORGERIES, ELECTION INTERFERENCE

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