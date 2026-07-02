06/23/26 Report

Road Committee Report

Date: 6/23/26

Time: 10:00 AM Call to Order – 10:02 AM Approval of Minutes: Approved Committee Members’ Present Judge/Executive Michael Mueller (Absent) Squire Mike Harrod Mike Dees Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy Squire Richard Tanner Staff/Guests Present: Justin Carmack Tina Peck Agenda Items for Discussion: • Road Name Change (Tina Peck)

• Grants Discussion (Squire Tanner) Meeting Summary/Narrative: Neighbors are 100% in favor of changing road name from Brianmark Cove to Casey Cove

Recommendations/Next Steps:

Other Business:

Recommendations/Next Steps: Other Business: Intersection clean-up for Peaks Mill/Indian Gap scheduled Adjourn: 10:30 AM Next Meeting: Tuesday, 7/21/26 at 10:00 AM

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