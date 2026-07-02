06/23/26 Report

Road Committee Report
Date: 6/23/26
Time: 10:00 AM
Call to Order – 10:02 AM
Approval of Minutes: Approved
Committee Members’ Present
Judge/Executive Michael Mueller (Absent)
Squire Mike Harrod
Mike Dees
Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy
Squire Richard Tanner
Staff/Guests Present:
Justin Carmack
Tina Peck
Agenda Items for Discussion:
• Road Name Change (Tina Peck)
• Grants Discussion (Squire Tanner)
Meeting Summary/Narrative:
Neighbors are 100% in favor of changing road name from Brianmark Cove to Casey Cove
Recommendations/Next Steps:
Other Business:
Intersection clean-up for Peaks Mill/Indian Gap scheduled
Adjourn: 10:30 AM
Next Meeting:
Tuesday, 7/21/26 at 10:00 AM
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