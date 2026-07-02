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06/23/26 Report

Road Committee Report
Date: 6/23/26
Time: 10:00 AM

Call to Order – 10:02 AM

Approval of Minutes: Approved

Committee Members’ Present

  1. Judge/Executive Michael Mueller (Absent)
  2. Squire Mike Harrod
  3. Mike Dees
  4. Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy
  5. Squire Richard Tanner

Staff/Guests Present:

  1. Justin Carmack
  2. Tina Peck

Agenda Items for Discussion:

  • • Road Name Change (Tina Peck)
  • • Grants Discussion (Squire Tanner)

Meeting Summary/Narrative:

  • Neighbors are 100% in favor of changing road name from Brianmark Cove to Casey Cove
    Recommendations/Next Steps:
    Other Business:
  • Intersection clean-up for Peaks Mill/Indian Gap scheduled

Adjourn: 10:30 AM

Next Meeting:

Tuesday, 7/21/26 at 10:00 AM

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06/23/26 Report

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